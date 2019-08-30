You are here

Gulf exporters face Russian rival for Chinese petroleum gas market

China is one of the world’s largest consumers of LPG. (AFP)
Reuters

MOSCOW: An independent Russian producer has made a foray into China’s market for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), jostling with Middle Eastern countries for what could be a lucrative foothold, market data showed and traders said.

China is one of the world’s largest importers and consumers of the fuel. Key suppliers to the country are the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which jointly account for more than 60 percent of China’s LPG imports.

Russia is one of the top oil exporters to China and is set to launch a gas export pipeline connecting the two countries by the end of this year. Its LPG supplies to China are small at this stage, but Moscow is expanding production.

According to rail statistics, Irkutsk Oil Co, known by the Russian acronym INK, shipped around 2,300 tons of propane and butane mixture by train toward the Far East Gas terminal in northeastern China between Aug. 16 and 26.

Despite past attempts by Sibur and Gazprom Neft, high logistics costs have so far prevented LPG exports to China from occurring regularly. But INK is located much closer to the Russia-China border than those firms, giving it a comparative advantage.

INK started producing LPG, which can be used in cars or to produce electric power and petrochemicals, in 2017 and began exports a year later. Until recently, INK was exporting LPG only to Europe.

It cranked up LPG output tenfold year-on-year in the January-June period to 77,000 tons thanks to the construction of a pipeline to a railway loading facility in Ust-Kut, eastern Siberia.

INK plans to increase LPG output to as much as 1 million tons per year by 2020-2021. INK is controlled by its management, with Goldman Sachs and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development among minority shareholders.

INK declined to comment.

Traders said Swiss trader Avestra Chemical, a co-owner of the Far East Gas terminal, had been in talks with other Russian companies, including Sibur, Gazprom and Rosneft , about LPG supplies to China.

Igor Berezin, chief executive of Avestra Chemical, confirmed to Reuters that the Far East Gas terminal had received its first LPG cargoes from Russia. He declined to comment further.

The terminal, built last year, is set to boost its annual transhipping capacity to as much as 3 million tons in coming years from around 1.8 million tons currently.

Sibur, Rosneft and Gazprom did not respond to requests for comment.

China’s LPG imports rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2019 to 9.785 million tons, Chinese customs data shows.

IHS Markit, an information provider, expects LPG consumption in northeastern Asia to exceed 110 million tons per year by 2025 from 80 million tons in 2018 thanks to the launch of new processing units in China. 

Crowded African skies get even busier with Uganda Air’s return

Reuters

NAIROBI: Uganda Airlines has taken to the skies once more after almost two decades out of action, but flies into a crowded aviation market in Africa where carriers have the weakest finances and emptiest planes of any region in the world.
The state carrier launched commercial flights on Wednesday, its first since it was liquidated in 2001, aiming to take a slice of the East African aviation business that is dominated by Ethiopian Airlines, the continent's success story.
Uganda is the latest African government to pour money into national flag carriers; Tanzania and Senegal are also resurrecting their airlines, while the likes of Rwanda, Ivory Coast and Togo are expanding theirs.
But such efforts have been hampered by high business costs as well as protectionism, which has impeded a continental open-skies agreement - something industry experts say is vital for the success of African carriers in a tough market.
The African market is forecast to grow almost 5% a year over the next two decades in terms of passengers, faster than mature markets, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). However, this is from a low base and most state-owned flag carriers in the region are losing money.
While the global aviation industry is on track to make a profit of $28 billion, African airlines are projected to make combined losses of $100 million this year, IATA said in June.
Uganda Airlines, like some of its rivals, aims to attract more domestic travellers to help it buck the gloomy continental trend. Around 2 million passengers per year travel through Entebbe, Uganda's main airport. Around 70% are Ugandans, said the carrier's CEO Ephraim Bagenda.
"All those currently travel on foreign airlines," he told Reuters. "We want part of that cake."
Last year, it looked like Africa was making progress on an open-skies agreement - the Single African Air Transport Market - to let airlines decide how frequently they fly between cities and which aircraft they use.
A total of 28 countries have signed up, accounting for 75-80% of African air traffic. Uganda is considering signing, Works and Transport Minister Monica Azuba Ntege said.
However, so far only 10 signatories - including Cape Verde, Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia and Nigeria - have begun changing their own laws to implement the deal and open up their markets, said Raphael Kuuchi, Vice President for Africa at IATA.
The patchy efforts undermine the agreement and hobble direct connections within Africa, say analysts. Some airlines, including from countries that have signed up, oppose the open-skies deal because they fear bigger competitors.
"The most subsidised airlines and the biggest ones are going to take the biggest market share because they (are) able to afford it," Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz told an investor briefing on Tuesday. "They are going to kill the smaller national airlines which are just starting because they will have no way to defend themselves."
Ethiopian Airlines, sub-Saharan Africa's only successful large state-owned airline, has bucked the regional trend and has been expanding fast, thanks in part to having secured key traffic rights in two ways.
First, it signed bilateral agreements with nearly all African countries in the 1970s, activating them as needed, said Kuuchi. The airline flew to parts of the continent served by few other carriers and leveraged that goodwill to open up markets.
"Governments were willing to give them additional rights, and travel rights, once you give them out, it's very difficult to retract," he added.
More recently, Ethiopian has been helping other countries launch their own carriers and taking a stake. That has created regional continental hubs in Togo, Malawi and Chad where it can pick up and feed traffic into its main hub in Addis Ababa, cementing its dominance and rivalling Gulf carriers.
Now governments are hoarding travel rights to protect their own airlines, so African carriers are struggling to set up hubs vital to winning international travellers, said Girma Wake, former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.
"Instead of flying point-to-point everywhere, if they can collect traffic from the low-traffic areas and bring them to major hubs and carry them from those major hubs, you will be in a better position," he told Reuters.
African aviation accounted for only 2.1% of the global market in 2018, with 92 million passenger journeys flown, and non-African airlines including Emirates and Turkish Airlines account for around 80% of traffic in and out of the continent, IATA said.
African airlines are also struggling to improve load factors - percentage of seats filled - from the world's lowest regional level of 71% in 2018, compared with 81.2% globally, according to IATA.
Emirates builds traffic through its global Dubai hub, an advantage most African airlines don't have - except Ethiopian Airlines.
As well as protectionism, high fuel and taxation hurt African carriers.
In Europe, a passenger can travel 1.5 hours for less than $100 all-inclusive. In Africa, passenger taxes alone range from $40 to $150 per passenger, African Airlines Association Secretary General Abderahmane Berthe told Reuters.
"Many governments are levying taxes on aviation and not reinvesting these collected amounts in aviation," he said.
Governments often see air transport as a luxury that can sustain high taxes, said Air Tanzania managing director Ladislaus Matindi.
Fuel is also taxed heavily and must often be trucked in, an expensive operation. Fuel makes up about a quarter of operating costs globally but reaches 30-40% in Africa, Berthe said.
Uganda Airlines, founded by former dictator Idi Amin in 1976, was liquidated in 2001 after years of unprofitability during a push to privatise state firms.
Other African state carriers have been crippled by government interference, such as insisting on routes to unprofitable but politically important destinations.
Ghana Airways, which ceased operations in 2005, used to fly between Accra and Las Palmas, mainly because of the friendship between the leaders of the two countries, IATA's Kuuchi said.
Uganda Airlines CEO Bagenda insisted his company would be free from any political interference.
"Government policy in Uganda is eyes on, hands off," he said.

