King Salman issues royal decrees, including creation of industry and resources ministry

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a number of royal decrees on Friday including the creation of a new ministry for Industry and Mineral Resources. (SPA)
  • Number of new authorities established
  • New deputy minister of Labor and Social Development announced
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a number of royal decrees on Friday including the creation of the new Ministry for Industry and Mineral Resources, which will be headed up by Bandar Al-Khorayef.

The decrees also saw the appointment of Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Essa as chief of the Royal Court, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban as an advisor to the Royal Court, while Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad was appointed head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

The king's decrees named Majid bin Salim Al-Ghanimi as deputy minister of Labor and Social Development.

The Arriyadh Development Authority has been renamed the Royal Commission in Riyadh.

King Salman also ordered the amendment of the name of the General Auditing Bureau to become the General Bureau for Auditing, while also ordering the establishment of a new national center for artificial intelligence and an organisation called the National Data Management Office, which will be linked to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

  • 8,000 participants are taking place in the military exercise which is being held at various locations in Jordan
  • The exercises simulate reality and live ammunition was used during most of them
AMMAN: Saudi armed forces have completed the first stages of exercise Eager Lion 2019 that is taking place in Jordan, commander Brigadier General Jaafar bin Hadi Al-Qahtani said on Friday.
Personnel from the Saudi army, the navy, the air force, and the air defense took part in activities, alongside members of the security forces of thirty countries including the US, Britain, France, Germany, and Japan.
8,000 participants are taking place in the military exercise which is being held at various locations in Jordan.
Al-Qahtani said that Saudi security personnel have taken part in exercises aimed at improving their skills in combating terror, and had received training in fighting in cities, freeing hostages, planning and responding to electronic warfare, and implementing strategic bombing operations.
He added that the exercises simulate reality and live ammunition was used during most of them.

