You are here

  • Home
  • Manila steps up Islamic banking ‘to foster growth’
﻿

Manila steps up Islamic banking ‘to foster growth’

Filipino Muslims will have access to a wider range of Islamic banking services under a new law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP)
Updated 31 August 2019
Ellie Aben

Manila steps up Islamic banking ‘to foster growth’

  • The legislation is expected to pave the way for the entry of foreign Islamic banks into the Philippines
Updated 31 August 2019
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino Muslims will have access to a wider range of Islamic banking services under a new law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The expansion of the Islamic banking system in the country will be carried out under the supervision of the Philippines Central Bank and its Monetary Board.

Muslims, including those in the autonomous Bangsamoro region in the southern Philippines, stand to benefit from the move, which central bank Gov. Benjamin Diokno said will “unlock the full potential of Islamic financing in fostering inclusive economic growth.”

Under the new law, conventional banks also will be allowed to engage in Islamic banking arrangements, providing they segregate the transactions from conventional business.

The legislation is also expected to pave the way for the entry of foreign Islamic banks into the Philippines.

However, the Monetary Board will regulate the number of participants in the Islamic banking system, taking into account the requirements of the economy, financial stability and the need for healthy competition.

Currently the Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines is the only Islamic lender operating in the country.

Diokno praised the new law, which he said will promote inclusive economic growth.

“With a well-defined regulatory framework now in place, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) looks forward to seeing greater participation in Islamic financing by both domestic and foreign banks,” he said.

“This is expected to widen opportunities for Muslim Filipinos, including those from the Bangsamoro region, in accessing banking products and services. This is a great stride in our financial inclusion mandates.”

An interagency working group has been set up to develop a regulatory framework for Islamic banking and finance.

According to the BSP, Islamic banking and finance promote growth by making finance available to groups that avoid using conventional banking facilities due to their faith.

Muslims make up about 10 percent of the population of the Philippines.

Islamic banking and finance can also be attractive to non-Muslims, particularly investors within or outside the Philippines looking for new asset classes, instruments and products to diversify their portfolios.

Topics: Manila Islamic banking Filipino Muslims BSP Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Special 0
World
Philippine Congress moves a step closer to expanding Islamic banking
0
Business & Economy
Philippines Central Bank holds rates steady, exports mixed

Trump says US ‘not involved’ in Iranian rocket failure

Updated 35 min 53 sec ago

Trump says US ‘not involved’ in Iranian rocket failure

  • Publicly available satellite photos show what appears to have been the rocket’s explosion on its launch pad
  • The incident comes after months of tensions between Iran and Washington
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday released a photograph of an apparently failed Iranian rocket launch and said that the United States had nothing to do with it.
Tehran has made no official comment on the indications from aerial photos that a rocket exploded Thursday on the launch pad at the Semnan Space Center in northern Iran.
But Trump tweeted a high-resolution picture of the location, with annotations pointing to damaged vehicles and the launch gantry, saying it involved Iran’s Safir satellite rocket.
The incident comes after months of tensions between Iran and Washington. Trump last year unilaterally withdrew from the landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, and he reimposed crippling financial penalties.
“The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran,” Trump said in a tweet.
Publicly available satellite photos also show what appears to have been the rocket’s explosion on its launch pad.
Tehran was believed to have been planning a third attempt to loft a satellite into space, after two launches in January and February failed to place satellites in orbit.
Iran’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi rejected reports that a satellite had been lost, but did not comment on the alleged launch-pad explosion.
“Apparently there were reports that the third attempt to put the satellite in orbit were unsuccessful. In fact, Nahid 1 is alright, and is right now in the laboratory. Reporters can come visit the laboratory, too. #transparency,” he tweeted.
Washington keeps a close eye on Iranian space activities as an indicator of advances in its nuclear and ballistic missiles programs.
Iran says its rocket program is for civilian use in space. However, because the rockets use similar technology to long-range ballistic missiles, Washington eyes the country’s activities skeptically.
Earlier this week satellite photographs from Planet Labs had shown that a fresh coat of blue paint had been added to the launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Port, part of the Semnan Center, suggesting a launch was in preparation.
Photographs taken on Thursday showed the paint scorched off of half of the pad.
But the commercial photographs showed none of the detail that Trump’s did.
Intelligence experts said Trump may have exposed a previously unknown level of resolution US spy satellites have achieved, or that, somehow, US intelligence was able to get a closer shot of the launch site from an overflying aircraft.
Shadows and glare on Trump’s picture suggested it was a snapshot of the original taken with a cellphone, presumably in a secure environment like the White House Situation Room, which has multiple video screens for intelligence briefings.
CNBC reported that a defense official confirmed the photo of the launch pad was included in Friday’s White House intelligence briefing.
Speaking to reporters late Friday, Trump said he had the authority to release the picture.
“They had a big problem,” he said of Iran’s launch.
“We had a photo and I released it, which I had a right to do.”
Allison Puccioni, an imagery specialist at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, said on Twitter that such resolution is not available to people in the open-source, or public intelligence community.
“The dissemination of this image seems out-of-step with the US policy regarding its publication of such data. Not sure what the political objective of dissemination was,” she said.
The New York Times reported this week that the US staged a secret cyberattack in June against a database used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to plot attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, the latest in an ongoing cyberconflict between the US and Iran.

Latest updates

Trump says US ‘not involved’ in Iranian rocket failure
0
Twitter CEO’s account hacked, offensive tweets posted
0
Federer, Serena breeze into US Open last 16 but Nishikori out
0
ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
0
US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya I
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.