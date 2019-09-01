You are here

Five dead, around 21 injured in west Texas shooting

In this image made from video provided by Dustin Fawcett, police officers guard on a street in Odessa, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2019. (Dustin Fawcett via AP)
This handout image obtained courtesy of Ernst Villanueva taken on August 31, 2019 shows a car with a bullet hole on the windows after a gunman open fire in the I-20 highway in between Odessa and Midland, Texas. (AFP)
Reuters

Five dead, around 21 injured in west Texas shooting

  • The gunman. described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead by responding police officers
  • The suspect hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland
Reuters

ODESSA, Texas: At least five people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said Saturday. The gunman was killed and three law enforcement officers were among the injured.
Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said that in addition to the injured officers, there were at least 21 civilian shooting victims. He said at least five people died. He did not say whether the shooter was among the dead. It was not clear whether he was including the five dead among the at least 21 civilian shooting victims.
The shooting comes just weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso killed 22 people after opening fire at a Walmart. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week held two meetings with lawmakers about how to prevent mass more shootings in Texas. He said he would visit the area Sunday.
The shooting began with a traffic stop where gunfire was exchanged with police, setting off a chaotic afternoon during which the suspect hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people. Cell phone video showed people running out of the movie theater, and as Odessa television station KOSA aired breaking developments on live TV, their broadcast was interrupted by police telling them they had to clear the area.
Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke says authorities now believe it was only one.
“Once this individual was taken out of the picture, there have been no more victims,” Gerke said.
Gerke described the suspect as a white male in his 30s. He did not name him but said he has some idea who he is.
Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, said 14 shooting victims were being treated at the hospital Saturday evening but he did not give their conditions or other information about the victims. Social workers and professional counselors are at the hospital to provide support to the families of shooting victims, Tippin said. He also said the hospital has been locked down for that safety of the staff and patients.
“Right now the hospital is stable, it’s secure,” Tippin said.
Dustin Fawcett was sitting in his truck at a Starbucks in Odessa when he heard at least six gunshots ring out less than 50 yards behind him.
At first, he thought it might have been a tire blowing but he heard more shots and spotted a white sedan with a passenger window that had been shattered. That’s when he thought, “Oh man, this is a shooting.”
Fawcett, 28, an Odessa transportation consultant, “got out to make sure everyone was safe” but found that no one had been struck by the gunfire nearby. He said a little girl was bleeding, but she hadn’t been shot, and that he found out she was grazed in the face.
Fawcett said authorities responded quickly and when police pulled out their rifles and vests he knew that “this is not a drive-by. This is something else, this is something bigger.”
Vice President Mike Pence said following the shooting that President Donald Trump and his administration “remain absolutely determined” to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take such steps “so we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocities in our country.”
Preparing to fly to Poland, Pence told reporters that Trump is “fully engaged” and closely monitoring the investigation. He said, “Our hearts go out to all the victims, the families and loved ones.” He also commended law enforcement “for their swift, courageous response.”
Pence said Trump has deployed the federal government in response to the shootings. He says Trump has spoken to the attorney general and that the FBI is already assisting local law enforcement.
Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Trump offer to mediate on Kashmir still stands: Qureshi

Naimat Khan

Trump offer to mediate on Kashmir still stands: Qureshi

  • Pakistan foreign minister says will call OIC meeting in September
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign minister on Friday told Arab News that US President Donald Trump had said his offer to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad on the Kashmir conflict “still stands” despite the Indian prime minister’s insistence that the issue is bilateral.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since Aug. 5, when New Delhi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the part of Kashmir that it administers, and moved to quell objections by shutting down communications and clamping down on local leaders.

Pakistan has reacted with fury to New Delhi’s decision, cutting trade and transport ties and expelling India’s ambassador. Both countries claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part.

Trump has previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, a mountainous region that has been the source of repeated confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

This week, he revised his statement and said India and Pakistan could handle the dispute on their own.

But Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi quoted Trump as saying in response to India’s insistence that the issue is bilateral: “This has been going on for decades. Why was this not resolved? But fine, if you (India and Pakistan) can go ahead and do it yourselves, it’s OK with me. But my offer (to mediate) still stands.”

Qureshi did not specify if Trump had communicated this to him directly. Arab News could not independently verify the foreign minister’s statement.

Qureshi said India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status, sparking tensions with Islamabad, had “distracted” from negotiations between the US and the Taliban to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

FASTFACT

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since Aug. 5, when New Delhi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the part of Kashmir that it administers.

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, we’re pushing ahead with the peace process in Afghanistan; we’ve facilitated the process,” he added.

“But now with this action (of revoking Kashmir’s autonomy), obviously our attention is diverted,” Qureshi said.

“To that extent, I think India has in my view tried to play the role of a spoiler. The West, and particularly the US, should see through that.”

Qureshi denied that India had fared better diplomatically than Pakistan during the latest spat over Kashmir.

He said Islamabad had succeeded in taking the issue to the UN Security Council, and the conflict is now being discussed by world leaders and at major international forums.

The Kashmir conflict “is being recognized; it’s being talked about all over the world today,” Qureshi added. “So how can it be (Pakistan’s) diplomatic failure? I think it’s a diplomatic achievement.”

He said he had written to the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir, and will convene a meeting of the group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next month.

“I expect not just ministerial participation. I’m expecting a ministerial communique on this issue,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will highlight the Kashmir issue during his address at the upcoming UNGA on Sept 27.

When Khan does so, Qureshi added, “I think the Kashmir issue will be mentioned loud and clear. Our message will go through to the international community loud and clear.”

Qureshi urged the Muslim world to recognize India’s human rights violations in Kashmir and speak up against them.

“A fundamental right of religious freedom has been seriously undermined by Indian authorities,” he said.

“People weren’t allowed to pray on Eid. They weren’t allowed to sacrifice their animals. Every Friday prayer is being blocked. Mosques are locked up,” he added.

“This is a negation of a basic fundamental right, so the Muslim world must recognize that and speak up against it.”

Topics: KASHMIR ISSUE Shah Mahmood Qureshi Donald Trump OIC

