You are here

  • Home
  • Russia accuses US of risking Idlib cease-fire with missile strike
﻿

Russia accuses US of risking Idlib cease-fire with missile strike

The United Nations says the violence in Idlib has displaced more than 400,000 people. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Russia accuses US of risking Idlib cease-fire with missile strike

  • The US strike, which targeted leaders of Al-Qaeda in Syria, killed at least 40 jihadists
  • The Idlib region is home to some three million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia accused the United States Sunday of having “compromised” a fragile cease-fire in the Syrian province of Idlib by launching a missile strike against jihadist leaders there.

The Americans hit the region “without advance notice to Russia or Turkey,” which both have troops on the ground in Idlib, the Russian military said. It described the attack as “indiscriminate.” The strike caused “great losses and destruction,” the Russian defense ministry added in a statement, accusing Washington of having “compromised the cease-fire in the de-escalation zone of Idlib.”

The US strike, which targeted leaders of Al-Qaeda in Syria, killed at least 40 jihadists, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It came as renewed Syrian regime bombardment of Idlib killed a civilian in the first violation of a Russian-backed truce for the region that came into effect just hours before.

Syrian government air strikes on the jihadist-run Idlib region had halted earlier Saturday, after the regime agreed to a Moscow-backed cease-fire following four months of deadly bombardment that killed more than 950 civilians, the monitor said. Saturday’s truce is the second such agreement between Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime and jihadists since August 1.

The Idlib region is home to some three million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria. The United Nations says the violence there has displaced more than 400,000 people.

Topics: Russia US Idlib missile strikes

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan suggests Turkey could look to Russia for jets
0
World
Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near

Arab coalition kill Houthi commander

Coalition forces launched six raids against Houthis in the Abs district. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

Arab coalition kill Houthi commander

  • The raids killed a Houthi commander and wounded several others
Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition killed a Houthi field commander in Hajjah, western Yemen on Sunday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Coalition forces launched six raids against Houthis in the Abs district of the province killing the commander and wounding several others. The raids also destroyed a Houthi operation room, the Yemen military website “September.net” reported.

Earlier in August, 10 drones hit the Shaybah natural gas liquefaction plant in Saudi Arabia near the UAE border. The attack, which was claimed by the Houthis, caused no injuries and did not disrupt operations, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco said at the time.

Topics: saudi-led arab coalition hajjah

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone after Abha attack
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led Arab coalition forces intercept 2 more Houthi drones

Latest updates

Russia accuses US of risking Idlib cease-fire with missile strike
0
Brazil’s Amazon basin fires keep surging
0
Netanyahu calls to boycott Israeli channel behind HBO show
0
Northern Bahamas hunkers down as Hurricane Dorian closes in
0
Arab coalition kill Houthi commander
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.