More rebels lay down arms in Philippines

In this file photo, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels gather inside their camp in Mindanao. (AFP)
  Murad told Arab News that leaders of other armed groups in the region are now considering dropping their weapons to live normal lives
COTABATO CITY: Barely six months since its inception, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), led by Chief Minister Al Hajj Murad Ebrahim, continues to show positive signs of bringing genuine peace to the Philippines’ restive south.

With the decommissioning process for the 40,000 combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) underway this week, Murad told Arab News that leaders of other armed groups in the region are now considering dropping their weapons to live normal lives, too.

BIAF is the military wing of the MILF, once the largest Muslim insurgent group in the Philippines, which Murad also heads.

Interviewed at his BARMM office, Murad said that “some factions” of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) are considering returning to the folds of the law.

In 2014, both the BIFF, a splinter group of the MILF, and the ASG, the most violent militant organization in Mindanao, pledged allegiance to Daesh. Neither the BIFF nor the ASG is led by one leader, as they have also splintered into several factions.

“For our part, we continue to reach out to these groups, trying to convince them to give the BARMM a chance and join us in developing our homeland,” he said. “Initially, they have signified that they might be interested ... and that’s a good development,” Murad continued.

“From the BIFF, there are two groups that are responsive, and a faction from the Abu Sayyaf, both their leaders and members,” Murad said. “We are hoping they would really heed our call.”

Murad said that there has been a reduction of violence in the region based on their own monitoring. The last major violent incident was the bombing of an army command post in Sulu in June this year, which killed eight people and injured 22 others.

Earlier, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez said that if the other armed groups saw the fruits of this process (of decommissioning), he believed it would encourage them to lay down their arms.

Aside from the various Moro fronts whose members still bear weapons, there are other armed groups operating in Mindanao such as private armies, communist insurgents, and extremist organizations.

According to Galvez, the main goal of the government is for non-state armed groups to become irrelevant in the country. Based on his informal conversations with representatives of these armed groups, some of them have already “expressed their desire to be a part of the decommissioning process.”

“The willingness to give up their firearms is already a sign that they want to change their lives,” he said.

The decommissioning of the former BIAF members is part of the normalization track of the MILF-Government of the Philippines peace agreement. The combatants, their families and communities are to receive a comprehensive socioeconomic package that includes social protection package, sustainable livelihood programs, capacity-building training, health benefits and educational assistance.

Through these interventions, it is envisioned that the ex-fighters will be able to return to mainstream society, and the six government-acknowledged MILF camps and communities will be transformed into peaceful, productive and resilient communities.

The package for the ex-MILF fighters who undergo decommissioning and the prospect of starting a new life appears to appeal to some leaders and members of the other armed groups.

But a senior government official, who asked not to be named, has clarified that the Philippine government does not and will not negotiate with criminals and terrorists.

“There are no negotiations with these groups, especially the ASG and the BIFF. If they want to denounce violence, they can turn in their firearms but they must answer for the crimes they have committed,” the official said.

“They can go back to society but they won’t receive the same package as the former MILF combatants. However, the government will give them a chance. If they can prove their innocence, then they can avail themselves of government assistance.”

'Catastrophic' hurricane Dorian smashes in to Bahamas

  The monster Category 5 storm made landfall Sunday bringing torrential rains and unprecedented winds
  Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis broke down in tears as the storm closed in
MIAMI: Hurricane Dorian slammed into the northern Bahamas as a monster Category 5 storm on Sunday, pummeling the low-lying island chain with torrential rains and winds of a violence unprecedented in its history.
Dorian made landfall twice in the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands — tying with the most powerful landfall ever recorded in the Atlantic with winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kph), according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis broke down in tears as he addressed a news conference, calling it “probably the most sad and worst day of my life,” the Nassau Guardian reported.
“We’re facing a hurricane ... one that we’ve never seen in the history of the Bahamas,” he said.
The Abaco Islands were reported to be under water as forecasters warned it was facing a towering 18 to 23 feet storm surge. Winds were gusting over 220 mph, the NHC said.
Footage shot in Cooper’s Town, Abaco and obtained by AFP showed waves crashing violently onshore, sending up huge clouds of spray along the coastline.
Local radio reported that people were calling for help after winds blew the roof off the Island Breezes Hotel in Marsh Harbor, a commercial hub in the Abacos.
“Things are really starting to rock and roll,” a post on the Facebook page of the Hope Town Bulletin in Abacos said at 10 am local time.
Many Abacos residents were reported to have opted to ride out the hurricane rather than heed government warnings to evacuate.
The Nassau Guardian quoted local resident Troy Albury as saying 150 people stayed behind in Guana Cay, in the center of the Abacos, to face the storm’s fury. Only eight left on the last ferry out, he said.


Power went out as the storm approached, a resident of Man-o-war Cay in the Abacos told AFP.
In Grand Bahama, meanwhile, thousands have evacuated Dorian’s predicted path.
“It feels like we are standing in a line waiting for a beating,” Yasmin Rigby, a resident of the island’s main city Freeport, told AFP.

The NHC said Dorian had become “the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.”
Describing “catastrophic” conditions in the Abacos Islands, it said the storm was “heading with all its fury toward Grand Bahama” where it was expected Sunday night into Monday.
NHC director Ken Graham on Facebook Live said the Bahamas would be under major hurricane conditions for a punishing 30 hours or more.
“That’s major hurricane winds, that’s storm surge of 10 and even 20 feet in some of those areas,” he said. “That’s also torrential rainfall of 15 to 20 inches, isolated 30 inches.”
In Washington, US President Donald Trump met with his emergency management chiefs and declared “this looks monstrous.”
“We expect that much of the eastern seaboard will be ultimately impacted and some of it very, very severely,” he said.


Tropical storm warnings were in effect for parts of the Florida coast, and residents up and down the Atlantic coast braced for a brush with danger.
Florida issued its first evacuation orders in parts of Palm Beach, home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and Martin Counties.Trump canceled a high-profile trip to Warsaw to focus on storm preparations.
“It’s just been building out there and moving very slowly,” he said at a meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials. “It’s a bad thing, not a good thing. The slower it is, the bigger it is and the bigger it gets.
Kevin McAleenan, acting homeland security secretary, said hurricane force winds could hit Florida, followed by a prolonged rain event, combined with a storm surge.
“That’s going to be very difficult as the storm starts to move northward, mostly like, up the coast of Florida and toward Georgia and South Carolina,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”
While Miami appeared likely to be largely spared, 30-year-old David Duque, picking up sandbags there on Saturday, noted “everything could change... I know it could be a scare, but better prepare instead of doing nothing.”
The Florida National Guard said roughly 2,000 service members had been mobilized, with another 2,000 poised to join them.

Trump has declared a federal state of emergency in Florida, authorizing US assistance to supplement state and local efforts.
Following a similar state order in Florida, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, saying, “Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario.”
Neighboring North Carolina also declared a state of emergency, and Georgia announced a state of emergency for 12 counties.
The US Coast Guard said large commercial vessels should plan to leave ports from south Florida to Savannah, Georgia, and advised pleasure craft to seek safe harbor.
Orlando International Airport was to protectively halt commercial flights at 2:00 am (0600 GMT) Monday, and Florida’s NASA Kennedy Space Center said it was moving an enormous mobile rocket launcher inside to protect it.

