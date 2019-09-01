You are here

Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources

Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Bandar Alkhorayef is the newly appointed minister of industry and mineral resources.

King Salman issued a royal decree on Friday creating the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, which will assume its duties at the beginning of the next fiscal year.

Alkhorayef has 25 years’ experience in leading industrial, commercial and investment positions. 

He has a BA in international agriculture from King Saud University, and several certificates in business administration and international business from Switzerland’s International Institute for Management Development.

A top executive at Alkhorayef Group, he is also vice chairman of the Arabian Agricultural Services Co., a board member at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a member of the Saudi Economic Association, a member of the National Industrial Committee, a member of the board of trustees at the Riyadh Economic Forum, and a member of the Charitable Society for Orphans Care.

He has been CEO of Alkhorayef Printing Solution since 1993, and a member of the board of Alkhorayef Commercial Co., Alkhorayef Petroleum Co. and MaCeen Capital. 

He also served as chairman of Middle East Food Solutions Co. and Al-Dukheil Financial Group, as well as a member of the board at Castrol.

The newly appointed minister  was a board member at Al-Watan newspaper from 2000 to 2016, Amaco from 2009 to 2013, Saudi Finance House from 2009 to 2011, and Sama Airlines from 2005 to 2010.

Topics: Who's Who Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

  • Over 1,900 people ready to develop skills in digital world
Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Misk Academy, part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), has launched the third round of the Misk Udacity Program, in partnership with Udacity which aims to develop and build skills in the digital world.

Over 6,000 people have applied to the program, with 1,966 accepted to 14 online programs in programming, data, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the online course, students based in Riyadh and Makkah will attend a weekly session with their trainer, with seminars also being held at other locations across the country, in other areas, in order to initiate debates about the subjects and review contents and ideas raised.

The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

• It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

The program reflects Misk’s academic methodology which aims to present a comprehensive educational system that starts with training and ends with empowering graduates to become successful in the job market and compete at an international levels; 65 percent of graduates achieve progress in their career six months after the end of the program.

Misk is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and providing opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and leading them to a bright future through Vision 2030 in transforming and diversifying the Saudi economy.

Topics: MISK Young Saudis Misk Udacity Connect Program Udacity Vision 2030

