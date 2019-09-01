Bandar Alkhorayef is the newly appointed minister of industry and mineral resources.

King Salman issued a royal decree on Friday creating the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, which will assume its duties at the beginning of the next fiscal year.

Alkhorayef has 25 years’ experience in leading industrial, commercial and investment positions.

He has a BA in international agriculture from King Saud University, and several certificates in business administration and international business from Switzerland’s International Institute for Management Development.

A top executive at Alkhorayef Group, he is also vice chairman of the Arabian Agricultural Services Co., a board member at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a member of the Saudi Economic Association, a member of the National Industrial Committee, a member of the board of trustees at the Riyadh Economic Forum, and a member of the Charitable Society for Orphans Care.

He has been CEO of Alkhorayef Printing Solution since 1993, and a member of the board of Alkhorayef Commercial Co., Alkhorayef Petroleum Co. and MaCeen Capital.

He also served as chairman of Middle East Food Solutions Co. and Al-Dukheil Financial Group, as well as a member of the board at Castrol.

The newly appointed minister was a board member at Al-Watan newspaper from 2000 to 2016, Amaco from 2009 to 2013, Saudi Finance House from 2009 to 2011, and Sama Airlines from 2005 to 2010.