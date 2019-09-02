You are here

Greece moves hundreds of asylum-seekers from crowded island camp

A view of the Moria camp for refugees and migrants and part of a makeshift camp set next to Moria, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 19, 2018. (File/Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis)
A child sits outside a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 1, 2019. (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)
A migrant walks among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 1, 2019. (File/Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)
Greece moves hundreds of asylum-seekers from crowded island camp

LESBOS, Greece: Greece began moving hundreds of asylum-seekers on Monday from a camp on the island of Lesbos that holds around four times the number of people it was built for.
Over 11,000 refugees and migrants, most of whom have fled war or poverty in the Middle East, Asia or Africa, are holed up at Moria in Europe’s biggest migrant camp.
Some 635 people, mostly families, boarded a passenger ship on Monday for facilities in northern Greece, and more were due to leave later in the day.
Moving asylum-seekers from island camps to the mainland is part of government measures announced on Aug. 31 to deal with the rising numbers. All of Greece’s five formal island camps are over capacity.
Moria, which is a disused military base, has been criticized by humanitarian organizations for its squalid living conditions.
It currently holds the highest number of people in three years and violence is not uncommon. An Afghan boy was killed in a fight there last month and women have told aid groups they often feel unsafe.
Greece is Europe’s main gateway for Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi asylum-seekers, and accounts for more than half of the 56,000 migrants who have landed on the Mediterranean’s northern shore this year.
The numbers are small compared to the nearly 1 million people who fled to northern Europe through Greece in 2015, as a deal between the EU and Ankara in March 2016 all but cut off the flow. But they have still piled pressure on Greek facilities.
About 7,000 people landed on Greece’s shores last month, the highest number since the deal was signed. Last Thursday alone, more than a dozen boats arrived with around 600 migrants, prompting the government’s Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense to hold an emergency session.
To curb the influx, Greece also plans to tighten its border controls and speed up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers.

Japan ‘to set up police unit’ for disputed islands

AFP

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands

  • NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands
  • Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalized” some of the islets
AFP

Tokyo: Japan will launch a special police unit equipped with submachine guns and helicopters to patrol disputed isles in the East China Sea — a source of tension between Tokyo and Beijing, according to police and media.

The deployment near the tiny islands known as the “Senkakus” in Japanese and the “Diaoyu” in Chinese could take place early next year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. The National Police Agency said it had put in a budget request for an additional 159 officers to head off “ilegal landings on remote islands by armed groups.” NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands.

However, extra jets from the Japan Coast Guard were deployed in 2018 to patrol the islands, where a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted earlier last year. The uninhabited islets are at the center of a festering row between Tokyo and Beijing, which is also involved in a widening dispute with several Southeast Asian countries over islands in the South China Sea.

The Japanese government has long complained about China’s routine dispatch of coast guard ships to waters surrounding the islands. Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalized” some of the islets.

Topics: Japan China disputes

