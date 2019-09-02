Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash

You are here

The UN peacekeeping force on the frontier said calm had returned to the region at night. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

Arab News

MAROUN AL-RAS, Lebanon: The Lebanon-Israel border area was quiet on Monday, after Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and the Israeli army exchanged cross-border fire on Sunday.

Israel’s military said anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted an army base and vehicles. It responded with fire into southern Lebanon, after a week of growing tension raised fears of a new war with long-time enemy Hezbollah. Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing and wounding those inside. Israel said there were no casualties.

Following the cross-border fire, the Israel army resumed its excavation work and lifted the dirt mounds near the Wazzani parks in Nabatieh’s Marjeyoun district, Lebanon state news agency, NNA reported.

Three dust trucks were also transported to the southern side of the occupied Syrian village of Ghajar.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 after Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid, but neither side seems eager for another conflict now. Reuters witnesses on the Lebanese side of the border said all was quiet on Monday morning. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the UN peacekeeping force on the frontier, was seen patrolling the border.

The Israeli shelling into Lebanon stopped at 6pm local time on Sunday, Lebanese state media said. The UN peacekeeping force on the frontier said calm had returned to the region at night. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had urged both sides to “exercise utmost restraint to prevent any further escalation.”

- (With Reuters)

Damascus hails Hezbollah attack on Israel across the Lebanese border

AFP

AFP

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government on Monday hailed Hezbollah’s strike the previous day on an Israeli military vehicle.
Hezbollah said it had fired anti-tank missiles into northern Israel on Sunday, destroying a military vehicle.
Israel’s army said it responded with around 100 artillery shells after Hezbollah fired two or three anti-tank missiles at a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both.
On Monday, the Syrian government threw its support behind Hezbollah, whose fighters have since 2013 been fighting on President Bashar Assad’s side in Syria’s civil war.
“The Syrian Arab Republic expresses its pride at the... operation that the Lebanese national resistance carried out against the military patrol of the Zionist occupier,” a source at the ministry of foreign affairs told state news agency SANA.
“Syria repeats that it stands fully by the Lebanese national resistance and its legitimate right — side by side with the Lebanese army — to work toward preserving the sovereignty of Lebanon,” the source said.
Sunday’s exchange of fire over the Lebanese-Israeli border comes one week after Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack on its southern Beirut stronghold.
On August 24, Israel also said it had carried out strikes in Syria to avert an Iranian drone attack on the Jewish state. Hezbollah said those strikes killed two of its members.
Israel has carried hundreds of strikes in war-torn Syria, mostly against what it says are Iranian or Hezbollah targets.

