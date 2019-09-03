Reggaeton star J Balvin pulls out of Abu Dhabi concert

You are here

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has pulled out of his upcoming Abu Dhabi concert due to illness. (File: AFP)
  • Ticket holders are eligible for full refunds
  • The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi made a statement on the matter
DUBAI: Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has pulled out of his upcoming Abu Dhabi concert due to illness, organizers have announced.

Ticket holders are eligible for full refunds, as well as a 30 percent discount on remaining tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Sept. 4, subject to availability

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi released a statement on the cancellation.

“Due to sudden illness, J Balvin has regrettably had to cancel his Abu Dhabi Showdown Week performance,” it read. “We wish J Balvin a speedy recovery. As per the ticket terms and conditions, all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund and this will be automatically refunded to the card used for purchase.”

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

‘Scales’ was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
 DUBAI: The fantasy film “Scales” made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

“Sayidat Al-Bahr,” or “Scales” in English, was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and directed by Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen.

Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen is the director of “Scales.” (Supplied)

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures in the. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

Ameen — known for her short film “Eye & Mermaid,” which premiered at the Dubai Film Festival in 2013 — said that the film is an artistic comment on patriarchal societies.

“’Scales’ tells a visceral story about growing up as a woman in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world,” Ameen said in a released statement.

