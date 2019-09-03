Reggaeton star J Balvin pulls out of Abu Dhabi concert

DUBAI: Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has pulled out of his upcoming Abu Dhabi concert due to illness, organizers have announced.

Ticket holders are eligible for full refunds, as well as a 30 percent discount on remaining tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Sept. 4, subject to availability

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi released a statement on the cancellation.

“Due to sudden illness, J Balvin has regrettably had to cancel his Abu Dhabi Showdown Week performance,” it read. “We wish J Balvin a speedy recovery. As per the ticket terms and conditions, all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund and this will be automatically refunded to the card used for purchase.”