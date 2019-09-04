You are here

  • Home
  • India names leaders of 2 Pakistan-based groups as terrorists
﻿

India names leaders of 2 Pakistan-based groups as terrorists

In this Jan. 27, 2000 file photo, Masood Azhar, center, wearing glasses and white turban, leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrives in Islamabad, Pakistan. India officially declared on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that the leaders of two Pakistan-based militant groups are terrorists under a new law. (AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

India names leaders of 2 Pakistan-based groups as terrorists

  • The Home Ministry named Masood Azhar and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as terrorists
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India officially declared on Wednesday that the leaders of two Pakistan-based militant groups are terrorists under a new law.
The Home Ministry named Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act.
Azhar’s name has already been placed by the United Nations on a sanctions blacklist after his group claimed responsibility for a February suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian soldiers and took India and Pakistan close to war.
The United Nations in May imposed a travel ban and freeze on Azhar’s assets as well as an arms embargo.
Saeed, an anti-India cleric, runs a charity in Pakistan known as Jamaat-ud-Dawa. The charity is widely believed to serve as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group blamed for attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 people.
The new law empowers the government to designate an individual as a terrorist if he is found committing, preparing for, promoting or involved in an act of terror. The designation can lead to their arrest, a freezing of assets and a ban on leaving the country.
Pakistan also has cracked down on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups, saying the actions are part of its efforts to fight terrorism, extremism and militancy.

Topics: India Pakistan terrorism

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan says has agreed with India to open Kartarpur corridor in November
0
Press Review
Pakistan reviewing all bilateral arrangements with India — FM

British MP demands Johnson apology for Muslim women ‘letterbox’ comments

Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

British MP demands Johnson apology for Muslim women ‘letterbox’ comments

  • Johnson said last year it was ridiculous that women should resemble bank robbers or letter boxes
  • Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said the use of such language had led to spike in hate crime
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British MP demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologize for “derogatory and racist” remarks he made about Muslim women who chose to cover their faces in public.

The new British leader wrote a column last year in which he said it was ridiculous that women should resemble bank robbers or letter boxes. 

But in a strongly-worded speech in parliament Wednesday, Labour Party’s Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said the use of such language had led to a “spike in hate crime.”

“For those of us who from a young age have had to endure and face up to being called names such as towel-head, or Taliban, or coming from bongo-bongo land, we can fully appreciate the hurt and pain of already vulnerable Muslim women when they are described as looking like bank robbers and letterboxes,” said the Sikh MP.

“Rather than hide behind sham and whitewash investigations, when will the prime minister finally apologise for his derogatory and racist remarks?”

His comments were met with loud applause and cheers from the opposition benches.

Johnson again refused to apologize for the comments and defended the article.

“If the right honourable gentleman took the trouble to read the article in question, he would see it was a strong liberal defence of everybody’s right to wear whatever they want in this country.

“And I speak as somebody who is not only proud to have Muslim ancestors but to be related to Sikhs such as himself.”

This week, anti-racism group Tell MAMA said there had been a 375 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents from the week before Mr Johnson made the comments in August 2018 to the week after.

Topics: Boris Johnson Islamophobia UK

Related

0
Offbeat
Turks welcome ‘Ottoman grandson’ Boris Johnson as British leader
Exclusive 0
World
Exclusive: London sees spike in Islamophobic incidents

Latest updates

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes controversial Hebron visit
0
India names leaders of 2 Pakistan-based groups as terrorists
0
US announces new Iran-related sanctions
0
British MP demands Johnson apology for Muslim women ‘letterbox’ comments
0
Dubai ruler visits pupil who rescued friends from bus fire 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.