﻿

India firework factory blast kills at least 18

Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory in Batala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP)
  • Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India
  • Nearby cars and buildings were damaged in the blast
NEW DELHI: At least 18 people have been killed and up to 16 injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in northern India, as rescuers battle the flames in the search for survivors.
Nearby cars and buildings were damaged in the blast that occurred at the plant in the city of Batala.
“We have already taken out 18 dead bodies from the firecracker factory,” police inspector Mukhtar Singh, told AFP.
“Another 15 or 16 people, mostly laborers working at the unit, have been rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries.”
The factory is in a bustling neighborhood and authorities fear the death toll could rise further. It is not known how many people were inside the factory when the explosion occurred.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted that he was “deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives.”
Explosions are common in illegal firecracker workshops, particularly during the Hindu autumn festival of Diwali — which usually falls between October to November and creates large demand for fireworks.
Many of these factories do not adhere to basic safety requirements and operate without permits.
Batala officials said it was too early to determine what caused the explosion.

Topics: India fireworks Blast

India names leaders of 2 Pakistan-based groups as terrorists

Updated 04 September 2019
AP

India names leaders of 2 Pakistan-based groups as terrorists

  • The Home Ministry named Masood Azhar and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as terrorists
Updated 04 September 2019
AP

NEW DELHI: India officially declared on Wednesday that the leaders of two Pakistan-based militant groups are terrorists under a new law.
The Home Ministry named Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act.
Azhar’s name has already been placed by the United Nations on a sanctions blacklist after his group claimed responsibility for a February suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian soldiers and took India and Pakistan close to war.
The United Nations in May imposed a travel ban and freeze on Azhar’s assets as well as an arms embargo.
Saeed, an anti-India cleric, runs a charity in Pakistan known as Jamaat-ud-Dawa. The charity is widely believed to serve as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group blamed for attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 people.
The new law empowers the government to designate an individual as a terrorist if he is found committing, preparing for, promoting or involved in an act of terror. The designation can lead to their arrest, a freezing of assets and a ban on leaving the country.
Pakistan also has cracked down on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups, saying the actions are part of its efforts to fight terrorism, extremism and militancy.

Topics: India Pakistan terrorism

