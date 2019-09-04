You are here

  • Home
  • British MPs unruly? Come to Lebanon, Mr. Speaker
﻿

British MPs unruly? Come to Lebanon, Mr. Speaker

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow may have underestimated the chaos that can consume the Lebanese parliament. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

British MPs unruly? Come to Lebanon, Mr. Speaker

  • John Bercow tells squabbling House of Commons they set a bad example to visiting delegation of Lebanese politicians
  • Lebanese commentators say Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri often uses ceremonial hammer to break up actual fights
Updated 12 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: House of Commons Speaker John Bercow provoked widespread mirth in Lebanon on Wednesday when he told unruly British MPs they were setting a bad example to a visiting delegation of Lebanese politicians.

“I’m not sure at the moment how impressed they’ll be,” said Bercow, pointing to the visitors’ gallery as MPs in the Commons chamber argued and shouted at each other in a heated debate over Brexit.

In fact, the visitors probably thought it was a relatively uneventful session, Lebanese commentators said, pointing out that Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri often used his ceremonial hammer to break up actual fights.

“Bercow does not know what happens in the Lebanese Parliament,” writer Hassan Daoud said. “They are not exactly a role model.”

 

 

Actior and playwright Zaki Mahfoud said: “No matter how loudly the British MPs argue with each other, none of them will challenge another by saying ‘My father is stronger than your father.’

“They won’t show off about the number of votes they got, or boast that their weapons brought the president to office, as Lebanese MPs do.”

Jad Shahrour, of the SKeyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom, said: “If Bercow had been following what was happening in the Lebanese parliament, he would have heard the screams and insults exchanged by MPs.”

One of the Lebanese MPs visiting Westminster, Yassin Jaber, also appeared to find the Commons uproar unsurprising. The visit took place “at a sensitive political moment in the history of the UK,” he said.

Topics: John Bercow Lebanon

Related

0
World
Major defeat for British PM as lawmakers seize Brexit agenda
0
World
British PM Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

Israel's Netanyahu makes snap trip to London for Johnson talks

Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Israel's Netanyahu makes snap trip to London for Johnson talks

  • The pair will discuss the situation in the region and how to repel Iranian aggression
  • The visit comes just ahead of Israel’s September 17 elections
Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: With less than two weeks to go before Israel’s general election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he is to visit London on Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It said Netanyahu, facing what could be a tough fight for re-election on September 17, would also meet US Defense Secretary Mark Esper while in the British capital.
Netanyahu returns to Israel on Friday.
It would be his first meeting with Johnson or Esper since the two took up their current posts, his office said in a statement.
“The PM will discuss with British prime minister Johnson the situation in the (Middle East) region and how to repel Iranian terror and aggression,” it said.
The meeting with Esper, it added, would focus on “Israel’s security needs” after the two had spoken by phone on Tuesday and agreed to “expand their conversation in London.”
Israeli media have said the United States and Israel are discussing the possible announcement of some form of defense alliance, likely to boost Netanyahu’s image as an international statesman.
Just ahead of inconclusive April 9 parliamentary polls, US President Donald Trump acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, in what amounted to a major pre-election gift to his close ally Netanyahu.
On March 25 the two men met in Washington for a signing of Trump’s order recognizing Israel’s right to the strategic Golan Heights it captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Boris Johnson Mark Esper

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes controversial Hebron visit
0
World
Nancy Pelosi assails ‘weakness’ of Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu

Latest updates

British MPs unruly? Come to Lebanon, Mr. Speaker
0
’We need help’: Rescuers in Bahamas face a ruined landscape
0
Israel's Netanyahu makes snap trip to London for Johnson talks
0
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives 55th monetary authority’s annual report
0
Aabar’s bonds drop on ‘adverse’ audit, despite Abu Dhabi backing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.