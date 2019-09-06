You are here

  • Home
  • Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war
﻿

Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war

Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly double analysts’ expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowest since October 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war

  • Beijing and Washington agree to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington
  • The prolonged dispute had a dampening effect on oil prices, although they have risen over the year
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week gains amid a sharp drawdown in US crude inventories, while trade tensions eased after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month.
Brent crude was up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $61.12 a barrel by 0408 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $56.46 a barrel.
Brent is set to mark its fourth weekly gain, while US crude is headed for a second weekly rise.
Beijing and Washington on Thursday agreed to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington, cheering investors hoping for an end to the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that has brought tit-for-tat tariff hikes, chipping away at economic growth.
The prolonged dispute had a dampening effect on oil prices, although they have risen over the year, helped by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to drain inventories.
“Upside potential for crude oil futures will remain limited, however, as strong US production and demand-side concerns cap bullish gains for the current term,” said Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
He also cited “subdued economic momentum, global trade uncertainties and rising market risks” for reasons to expect that US crude would be range-bound between $55-$60 over the third quarter.
US crude and product inventories fell last week, with crude drawing down for a third consecutive week despite a jump in imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly double analysts’ expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowest since October 2018.
Oil prices on Thursday soared more than 2 percent after the EIA report, although they gradually trimmed gains as investors are not entirely convinced that the Sino-US trade talks will yield results.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil slips toward $60 on US inventory rise but trade hopes support
0
Middle-East
US slaps sanctions on Iran’s ‘oil for terror’ shipping network

Dubai and Makkah top global tourism big spenders list with $50bn in receipts

Updated 05 September 2019
Arab News

Dubai and Makkah top global tourism big spenders list with $50bn in receipts

Updated 05 September 2019
Arab News

LONDON: Tourists visiting Dubai and Makkah spend more on average than any other destination according to annual rankings released by Mastercard.

Dubai topped the list, with $30.82 billion spent last year and Makkah was in second place with $20.09 billion.

Dubai visitors had an average spend of $553 according to the study of 200 cities which is based on publicly available visitor volume and spend data.

“Each year, more people are traveling internationally and spending more in cities,” said Diana Munoz Robino, senior vice president of global tourism partnerships at Mastercard. “Between all of the destinations within the index, arrivals have grown on average 6.5 percent year-on-year since 2009.”

Dubai topped the list, with $30.82 billion spent last year. (AFP)

Bangkok remains the world’s most visited city with more than 22 million international overnight visitors followed by Paris in second place, nudging London into third position.

Singapore and Kuala Lumpur were fourth and fifth in the rankings, followed by New York, Istanbul, Tokyo and Antalya in Turkey.

Despite Bangkok and Dubai topping the visitor and spending lists respectively, both cities face headwinds as arrivals come under pressure and hotel room rates weaken.

Hotels in Dubai also had their lowest second quarter occupancy rate in a decade according to recently released figures from STR.

Occupancy in the emirate fell by 0.9 percent to 67.1 percent in the second quarter, its lowest since 2009. Average daily rates and revenue per available room were also at their lowest since 2003.

Tourism chiefs in the emirate are expecting an increase in arrivals next year when the city hosts Expo 2020.

Thailand expects to welcome 2 million Indian tourists in 2019, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn, told Reuters, adding this was one year earlier than its target.

Topics: Dubai Makkah

Related

0
Media
Egypt turns to social media influencers to boost tourism

Latest updates

Hong Kong braces for weekend protests as embattled Carrie Lam fails to appease activists
0
Japanese scientists find new dinosaur species
0
Record-chasing Serena Williams to meet teen Andreescu in US Open final
0
Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war
0
Courier services face competition from Syrian refugee entrepreneur’s mobile app
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.