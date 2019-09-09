13,000 stranded after French airline collapses

You are here

France's second-largest airline Aigle Azur, which went into receivership this week, plans to cancel all flights starting Friday night as it seeks a takeover bid to save the company. (AFP)
  • The airline filed for bankruptcy and suspended flights last week after losses which prompted a shareholder coup that ousted the chief executive
  • Air France chartered two special flights on Saturday and then again on Sunday to help passengers booked on Algeria flights
PARIS: Some 13,000 passengers, mainly booked on flights to and from Algeria, are still stranded after France’s second-largest airline Aigle Azur went into receivership, a senior French official said Monday, adding that several potential buyers had been identified.
The airline, which employs almost 1,200 staff, filed for bankruptcy and suspended flights last week after losses which prompted a shareholder coup that ousted the chief executive.
“Out of 19,000 passengers who found themselves in difficulty at the peak of the crisis, there are still 13,000” who have yet to be repatriated, the secretary of state for transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, told the Le Parisien daily.
He said these included 11,000 passengers booked on flights into and out of Algeria, 600 on Mali flights as well as other destinations ranging from Russia to Lebanon.
Air France chartered two special flights on Saturday and then again on Sunday to help passengers booked on Algeria flights, which flew out one quarter full but were full on the return.
“The hardest moment of the crisis will be over before the end of the week. At least half the passengers (affected) will have been repatriated,” Djebbari said.
The airline transported last year some 1.9 million passengers, with destinations in Algeria making up half of its operations that brought in 300 million euros ($329 million) of revenue.
“There needs to be a serious buyer who is capable of offering guarantees for a maximum number of employees. The good news is that many (potential buyers) have expressed interest,” said Djebbari.
He said the former chief executive of Air France’s subsidiary Hop!, Lionel Guerin, was among interested parties, backed by a team of aviation professionals with financial support.
He added that Air France itself also appeared interested in making an offer.
“This shows there is still an interest in Aigle Azur,” he added. Neither party has so far publicly confirmed an interest, with Air France declining to comment on an “evolving” situation.
According to union officials, Air France could be interested in the medium-haul routes to Algeria and the Dubreuil group, the majority shareholder in Air Caraibes, the long haul routes to destinations like Brazil and Mali.
The largest shareholder in Aigle Azur is the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, with a 49-percent stake.
David Neeleman, an American airline entrepreneur whose companies include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32 percent, and French businessman Gerard Houa owns 19 percent.

Meanwhile, British carrier easyJet has expressed an interest in collapsed airline Aigle Azur's operations at Paris Orly airport, a spokesman said on Monday.

Topics: France airlines

Egypt plans up to $7bn in international bonds in 2019-2020

  • Egypt is interested in diversifying the currencies in which it issues its bonds to ensure hedging within the portfolio
  • Issuing sukuk, green bonds, yen or yuan bonds could allow Egypt to attract a new type of investor
CAIRO: Egypt intends to issue international bonds worth $3 billion $7 billion in the 2019-2020 financial year, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday.
Egypt is also interested in diversifying the currencies in which it issues its bonds to ensure hedging within the portfolio, Maait said during an economic conference in Cairo.
The country has borrowed heavily from abroad since a $12 billion package was agreed. It faces a tough repayment schedule and a rising bill for oil imports.
Issuing sukuk, green bonds, yen or yuan bonds could allow Egypt to attract a new type of investor as a three-year IMF-backed economic reform program agreed in late 2016 draws to a close.
Maait said Egypt’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product is on a downward trend and should drop to 77.5 percent by the end of June 2022. The debt-to-GDP ratio was at 9025 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June, he said.
“We would love to go for yuan and yen,” Maait said in a separate interview on the sidelines of the Euromoney Egypt investment conference.
“We tried last year, but there are a lot of requirements. We couldn’t get all the requirements done. If we can do it this year, we would love to see Egypt going to these markets.”
The ministry is also looking at issuing green bonds and sukuk, Islamic bonds, but is not committing to a specific type of bond issuance, Maait said.
“We are targeting something between 3 (billion dollars) as a minimum and 7 as a maximum,” he said.
Last year, the ministry issued more than $6 billion in international bonds.
“We may do the same this year — or lower than that or higher than that — but within this boundary,” Maait said, without giving more details.
He declined to give details on when any issuance would take place nor which markets would be targeted.
Egyptian officials have previously announced their intention to issue Islamic bonds, but the plans did not materialize. Maait said some progress has been made on the procedures necessary to issue bonds in yen and yuan but did not elaborate.

Topics: Finance debt bonds Sukuk Egypt

