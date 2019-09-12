You are here

  • Home
  • Nissan China head, turnaround executive among CEO candidates
﻿

Nissan China head, turnaround executive among CEO candidates

The new appointment will be a critical one for the future of Nissan. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Nissan China head, turnaround executive among CEO candidates

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SEATTLE: The head of Nissan Motor’s China business and an executive tasked with leading its revival have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over as the next CEO of the troubled Japanese automaker, four people familiar with the matter said.

Discussions are still underway and nothing has been decided, said the sources. There is also a possibility that another candidate could still be successful, with temporary Chief Executive Yasuhiro Yamauchi seen as one possibility.

The appointment of Nissan’s next CEO in October will have vast implications for the future of Japan’s second-largest automaker and its strained alliance with shareholder Renault SA. The next leader could push for deeper ties with Renault or greater independence.

Makoto Uchida, in charge of Nissan’s operations in China, its biggest market, is seen as being favoured by Renault and Renault-friendly members of Nissan’s board. Jun Seki, who previously headed the China business and is now spearheading an internal team charged with Nissan’s recovery, is said to be preferred by those from the Nissan side.

“Renault is much more familiar with Uchida,” one Nissan insider said. “The Renault side thinks Uchida is much easier to control than Seki.”

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other board members are throwing their weight behind Seki, partially due to politics but also because he is seen as having more well rounded experience as an auto executive, two sources said.

“Given the short lead time, the next CEO most likely wouldn’t be someone too far from the existing power structure,” said Andre Lindeque, of Turnpoint Consulting, an automotive recruiting agency in Tokyo.

“The focus on improved corporate governance may allow them the leeway to elevate someone who does not pose too much disruption to the leadership team.”

Nissan said this week that Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will resign on Sept. 16, bowing to pressure after he admitted to being improperly overpaid by around $440,000. It marks more upheaval at a company battered by a plunge in profit and the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn last year.

Yamauchi will take over as temporary chief executive and the nominations committee has said it wants a permanent replacement appointed by the end of October.

Yamauchi, 63, is widely seen as a bridge between the alliance partners, and the near four-decade Nissan veteran is known to be well-regarded at Renault where he serves as a board member. 

Topics: Nissan

Related

Update 0
Business & Economy
Nissan board says CEO has resigned, successor to be named
0
Business & Economy
Post-Ghosn era: Nissan probe finds CEO Saikawa, other executives overpaid

Babcock frigate win offers lifeline to UK shipbuilding

Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Babcock frigate win offers lifeline to UK shipbuilding

  • Ships will cost an average £250 million to produce and support 2,500 jobs
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Babcock International has won a contract to design new Type 31 frigates as Britain seeks to revive its once-mighty shipbuilding industry.

The frigates will be assembled at Babcock’s facility in Rosyth, Scotland, and the program will support more than 2,500 jobs across the Britain, including its supply chain.

The deal will boost Babcock’s efforts to repair ties with investors after a period when the engineering group’s management and stock price came under fire. 

Its shares are more than 35 percent below their mid-2018 level. Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design beat rival bids from BAE Systems and Atlas Elektronik UK, and a formal contract award is expected later this year, Babcock said.

“Arrowhead 140 is a modern warship that will meet the maritime threats of today and tomorrow,” Babcock Chief Executive Archie Bethel said.

“It provides a flexible, adaptable platform that delivers value for money and supports the UK’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.”

The government will buy at least five of the frigates and has said the first ship is set to be in the water by 2023.

Babcock said detailed design work would start immediately, with manufacturing beginning in 2021 and finishing in 2027. The ships will have an average production cost of £250 million ($308 million) a ship.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Babcock design selected for Type 31 frigate.

• Firm beat designs from BAE Systems and Atlas Elektronik.

• PM Johnson pledges to reinvigorate decimated shipyards.

The government has committed to keeping up a fleet of at least 19 frigates and destroyers with the aim of expanding the fleet in the 2030s. Type 31 frigates will replace Type 23 ships.

“(The) UK is an outward-looking island nation, and we need a shipbuilding industry and Royal Navy that reflect the importance of the seas to our security and prosperity,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“I am convinced that by working together we will see a renaissance in this industry which is so much part of our island story — so let’s bring shipbuilding home.”

Britain is building patrol vessels and new Type 26 frigates at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard on the Clyde river in Glasgow.

But the country’s shipbuilding industry has suffered a catastrophic decline in the past 40 years, with shipyards in places from Sunderland to Portsmouth closing.

Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard, where the Titanic was built, went into administration last month.

Topics: Babcock

Related

0
Middle-East
UK ships on alert after British frigate thwarts Iranian attempt to stop tanker in Gulf
0
World
Oil tanker and frigate collide off Norway, seven injured

Latest updates

Nissan China head, turnaround executive among CEO candidates
0
Turkey says Cyprus ‘ghost town’ to be opened
0
Babcock frigate win offers lifeline to UK shipbuilding
0
BAT slashes 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes
0
Palestinian Israa Ghrayeb’s death was ‘murder’: prosecutor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.