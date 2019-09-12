Nissan China head, turnaround executive among CEO candidates

SEATTLE: The head of Nissan Motor’s China business and an executive tasked with leading its revival have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over as the next CEO of the troubled Japanese automaker, four people familiar with the matter said.

Discussions are still underway and nothing has been decided, said the sources. There is also a possibility that another candidate could still be successful, with temporary Chief Executive Yasuhiro Yamauchi seen as one possibility.

The appointment of Nissan’s next CEO in October will have vast implications for the future of Japan’s second-largest automaker and its strained alliance with shareholder Renault SA. The next leader could push for deeper ties with Renault or greater independence.

Makoto Uchida, in charge of Nissan’s operations in China, its biggest market, is seen as being favoured by Renault and Renault-friendly members of Nissan’s board. Jun Seki, who previously headed the China business and is now spearheading an internal team charged with Nissan’s recovery, is said to be preferred by those from the Nissan side.

“Renault is much more familiar with Uchida,” one Nissan insider said. “The Renault side thinks Uchida is much easier to control than Seki.”

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other board members are throwing their weight behind Seki, partially due to politics but also because he is seen as having more well rounded experience as an auto executive, two sources said.

“Given the short lead time, the next CEO most likely wouldn’t be someone too far from the existing power structure,” said Andre Lindeque, of Turnpoint Consulting, an automotive recruiting agency in Tokyo.

“The focus on improved corporate governance may allow them the leeway to elevate someone who does not pose too much disruption to the leadership team.”

Nissan said this week that Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will resign on Sept. 16, bowing to pressure after he admitted to being improperly overpaid by around $440,000. It marks more upheaval at a company battered by a plunge in profit and the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn last year.

Yamauchi will take over as temporary chief executive and the nominations committee has said it wants a permanent replacement appointed by the end of October.

Yamauchi, 63, is widely seen as a bridge between the alliance partners, and the near four-decade Nissan veteran is known to be well-regarded at Renault where he serves as a board member.