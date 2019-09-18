You are here

Where’s the beef? Argentine cattle ranchers hope it’s heading to China

Chinese workers cut beef at a restaurant in Shenzhen. China is looking to diversify its protein sources as African swine fever hits its domestic hog herd. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • Surging sales to Beijing shake up global meat trade and deliver tasty windfall for Latin American giant
BUENOS AIRES: Cattle ranchers in Argentina, which recently edged out neighbor Brazil as the top exporter of beef to China, are hoping to build on that status by getting more local meatpacking plants approved by Beijing, industry officials and other sources told Reuters.

An Argentine industry group is currently in China looking to promote the South American country’s famed T-bone steaks and sirloins, while Chinese teams have recently inspected Argentine local meat plants, the sources said.

The push, after a massive spike in Argentine beef exports to the world’s No. 2 economy this year, underscores how China is looking to diversify its protein supply, shaking up the global meat trade as African swine fever hammers its domestic hog herd.

It is also an important windfall for Latin America’s third-biggest economy, which is battling to get out of a deep recession and facing a swirling debt crisis ahead of elections in October that will likely usher in a new government.

Argentina, which traditionally exports cheaper cuts to China, saw its beef sales to the country more than double to $870 million in the first seven months of the year, data from its official INDEC statistics agency shows.

Chinese customs data show that amounted to around 185,604 tons of Argentine beef, giving it the top share of the Chinese import market with 21.7 percent, slightly ahead of Brazil’s 21.03 percent. That volume was a jump of 129 percent against the year before.

Santiago del Solar, chief of staff to Argentina’s agriculture minister, told Reuters there were many slaughterhouses up for approval and that China was working closely with Argentine food safety body Senasa.

“We will have news in the coming months about more pork, poultry and beef slaughterhouses being approved for China,” he said, adding Senasa was doing some inspections on behalf of China using an “honor system.”

Argentina’s ranchers are now looking for more. A trade delegation is currently in China meeting with potential buyers of the country’s meat, an industry official with knowledge of the meetings said.

The person added that a Chinese team had also recently traveled to Argentina to visit local meat plants.

“The Chinese were there last week in Buenos Aires, they were doing inspections and made good progress. The plants issue is pretty good, but with China they make approvals when they want to do it,” he said.

“We are optimistic with the results. It seems they didn’t find anomalies, but yes, it depends on the time frame of the Chinese.”

The progress comes after China granted export licenses to 25 Brazilian meatpacking plants earlier this month. Brazil has also seen a surge in meat demand from China.

China’s General Administration of Customs, which approves new imports, also recently gave the green light to imports of soymeal from Argentina, following decades of talks between the two countries.

The customs body did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment from Reuters asking about new Chinese approvals for Argentine meat plants.

A second person, a manager at a state-owned Chinese trading house, said he had met with an Argentine firm last week during the delegation’s visit. He declined to name the firm, which had met with China customs officials, but said it had already been approved for exports and was seeking further plant approvals.

Miguel Schiariti, president of the CICCRA meat industry chamber, said a Chinese team had also recently done a video-conference inspection of an Argentine plant alongside Senasa, with the aim of approving the facility for export.

“There are 11 meat plants ready to be approved and (the Chinese) are doing it one by one. But approval is taking a long time,” he said.

“These places would meet the criteria for approval, but the Chinese have always been very cautious, despite the problems they have with pork. It seems to me that plants won’t get approved before November.”

Huawei expects to see revenue uplift from 5G roll-out next year

Reuters

  • 5G is the fifth-generation cellular network technology giving consumers and businesses much faster access to information
SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies expects the roll-out of next-generation 5G wireless networks to start contributing to the firm’s revenue from next year when China launches services, the company’s deputy chairman said on Wednesday.

The Chinese telecoms equipment giant has said that it has secured more than 50 5G commercial contracts even as it fights accusations from the US and its allies that its networks are vehicles for Chinese espionage.

Ken Hu said that while the roll-out was accelerating, especially in Asia, the company believed that it would still need to “wait for a while before 5G contributes a sizeable share to revenue.”

“We will have a clearer picture by mid-next year because by then the first batch of 5G commercial roll-outs in China will reach a certain phase,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a company conference, estimating that Huawei had now signed about 60 contracts.

China’s big three state telcos are racing to roll out 5G services in more than 50 cities this year, following countries like South Korea and the US which have already started the service that promises to support new technologies such as autonomous driving.

Huawei’s home market has become more crucial to the company since Washington in May banned US firms trading with it due to national security concerns, hitting the company’s international business.

The company denies the allegations and says Washington is trying to curb its industry leadership to benefit US companies.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei last week told The Economist magazine that in order to resolve US concerns, he is open to selling his firm’s 5G technology — including patents, code, blueprints, production know-how — to Western firms for a one-off fee.

Hu said that Ren’s suggestion was not complex and that a new player could help alleviate security concerns.

“If the proposal gets implemented it will on one hand support more competition in 5G across the global supply chain, and such competition is beneficial to consumers and users and also contributes to the industry itself,” he said.

The company also on Wednesday launched what it described as “the world’s fastest artificial intelligence training cluster,” dubbed Atlas 900, and pledged to invest $1.5 billion in its developer program.

Huawei, which is also the world’s No.2 smartphone maker, is scheduled to launch a new high-end smartphone on Thursday, despite uncertainty about whether the new handset will be able to run Google’s Android operating system and apps.

Huawei said last month that, while the impact of the US curbs was weaker than previously expected, it would still push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

