You are here

﻿

How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea

1 / 2
The North Korean regime has developed strict surveillance tools on mobile phones to monitor access to illegal or non-state approved media. (AFP)
2 / 2
North Korean phones can only be used to call domestic numbers and have some unique security features restricting the downloading of material. (Reuters)
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea

  • Mobile phones are proving a vital asset in North Korea’s grey market
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea is evading UN sanctions to cash in on soaring domestic demand for smartphones, using low-cost hardware imports to generate significant income for the regime, according to defectors, experts and an analysis of North Korean-made phones.

Economists estimate as many as six million North Koreans — a quarter of the population — now have mobile phones, a critical tool for participating in an informal market economy that has become a key income source for many.

Reuters spoke to 10 defectors and experts about the use of mobile devices in North Korea, as well as reviewing state media reports and advertisements for mobile devices, and examining two North Korean-branded smartphones.

The phones feature Taiwanese semiconductors, batteries made in China and a version of Google’s open-source Android operating system, analysis of the North Korean phones revealed.

United Nations sanctions imposed in 2017 because of the North’s weapons programs prohibit imports of mobile phone hardware.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has endorsed wireless networks, some reportedly built with the help of China’s Huawei Technologies, and local mobile phone brands through public speeches and a tour to a mobile phone factory reported by state media.

Basic North Korean phones are said to cost between $100 and $400 at state stores or private markets. Subscriptions to mobile carriers are registered at the telecom ministry’s stores.

Phones are sold with service plans that include 200 minutes of calling time. Prepaid plans cost about $13 dollars for 100 minutes, North Korean phone advertisements show.

While those prices are comparable to or higher than what mobile phone customers pay in other countries, North Koreans earn an average of about $100 per month, only about 4 percent of their southern neighbors, according to South Korean government data.

International brands such as Apple iPhones are not publicly on sale, but traders and wealthy North Koreans can buy them outside the country and use them with local SIM cards, defectors say.

North Korean phones can only be used to call domestic numbers and have some unique security features. Downloading or transferring files is severely restricted. Reuters found a warning pop-up when installing an “unidentified program” on the Pyongyang 2418 smartphone stating: “If you install illegal programs, your phone can malfunction or data will get destroyed.”

“North Korea puts algorithms and software in its mobile phones to keep data from being copied or transferred,” said Lee Young-hwan, a South Korean software expert.

Apps such as maps, games and an English dictionary show they are developed by North Korean engineers at state-run enterprises or state universities.

The regime has also developed a home-grown surveillance tool on mobile phones, according the UK-based cybersecurity company Hacker House.

When a user accesses illegal or non-state approved media, an alert is generated and stored inside the phone. A modified version of Android also conducts surveillance and tracks users, Hacker House said.

North Korea’s representatives at the United Nations did not respond to requests for comment.

Still, the phones are a big asset in North Korea’s grey market economy, which has flourished since a devastating famine in the 1990s.

One young North Korean woman surnamed Choi recalled selling two pigs and smuggling herbs from China to raise the 1,300 Chinese yuan ($183) her family needed to buy a mobile phone in 2013.

She used the phone to run a retail business selling Chinese clothes and shampoos, arranging deliveries from wholesalers.

“It turned out we could make way more money than our official salaries,” said Choi, who has since defected to South Korea, declining to give her full name for fear of retribution against relatives still in North Korea.

In a survey this year of 126 North Korean defectors who had used mobile phones, more than 90 percent said cellphones improved their daily lives and about half said they used them for market activities.

“Millions of people are using mobile phones and need them to make a living or show off their wealth,” said Shin Mi-nyeo, executive director of the Organization for One Korea, a South Korean support group for defectors that conducted the poll. “Then their phone bills create huge income for the government.”

Official customs data show North Korea imported $82 million worth of mobile phones from China in 2017, the third biggest import item after soybean oil and fabrics.

That number dropped to zero in 2018 as sanctions bit. But while sanctions eliminated official imports, informal trade has continued, experts and defectors say.

William Brown, a retired US intelligence official who studies North Korea, said mobile phone hardware parts “are very easily smuggled across the Chinese border.”

China is North Korea’s sole major ally, and its mobile phone industry is crowded with little-known local smartphone manufacturers.

China has said it upholds UN sanctions but has defended “normal trade” with North Korea.

The US Commerce Department is reviewing whether Huawei violated export control rules in relation to sanctions on North Korea, sources have said.

ZTE last year paid a $1 billion fine for violating US sanctions involving shipment of telecom equipment to Iran and North Korea.

Huawei and ZTE did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Topics: smartphone North Korea UN sanctions

Related

0
World
UN sanctions affecting aid in North Korea — rights chief
0
Business & Economy
Smartphone business indispensable to brand portfolio: Sony CEO

Egypt’s central bank makes second consecutive cut to key rates

Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

Egypt’s central bank makes second consecutive cut to key rates

  • The overnight deposit and lending rates were cut by 100 basis points to 13.25% and 14.25% respectively
Updated 26 September 2019
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rates for the second month in a row, after inflation fell further and as central banks globally ease monetary policy.
The overnight deposit and lending rates were cut by 100 basis points to 13.25% and 14.25% respectively.
All 11 economists surveyed by Reuters had said the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) monetary policy committee would cut rates. Five said the bank would cut by 100 bps, three predicted a 150 bps cut and three 50 bps.
“It’s good for the economy, but broadly in line with expectations,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Egypt-based Naeem Brokerage, which predicted a 150 bps cut.
“We expect the monetary easing cycle to continue as inflation is likely to drop further before the MPC meets again in November,” Sandeep said.
The central bank cut rates after inflation figures fell to their lowest in more than six years, it said in a statement.
“Globally, the expansion of economic activity continued to weaken, financial conditions eased, and trade tensions continued to weigh on the outlook,” the bank said. “International oil prices remain subject to volatility due to potential supply-side factors that include geopolitical risks.”
July inflation came in significantly below expectations, and the headline figure fell further in August to a six-year low of 7.5%. Headline inflation reached a 2019 high of 14.4% in February.
At its last policy meeting in August, the central bank slashed its overnight deposit and lending rates by 150 basis points to 14.25% and 15.25% respectively.
The low July inflation figures took analysts by surprise as they had expected inflationary pressures to rise in the wake of a round of subsidy cuts that pushed fuel prices 16-30% higher.
The fuel price hikes were the last in a series of subsidy cuts tied to a three-year $12 billion loan from the IMF. Other reforms tied to the deal included devaluing the currency by about half and introducing a value-added tax.
The reforms have made Egypt an emerging market darling, and economists have hailed the measures. But millions of Egyptians are still struggling to make ends meet, despite the more positive economic data.
“It could have been more but I’m glad the MPC cut the rates. It is a good move,” said Angus Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet.
“It will not affect the economy too much as Egypt’s household and corporate sectors are not too leveraged,” he said. “It will, however, help to bring down the government’s debt burden and give it greater fiscal maneuverability.”
The bank’s decision to make a second consecutive cut came after Egypt’s main stock index suffered heavy losses between Sunday and Tuesday following rare weekend protests against alleged government corruption.
The benchmark EGX30 index rebounded, gaining 3.2% on Wednesday and 1.9% on Thursday.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank

Related

0
Business & Economy
Israel’s central bank urges government to ease rules on Palestinian workers
0
Business & Economy
Morocco central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.25%

Latest updates

Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to bolster Saudi defenses
0
Leonardo DiCaprio urged not to endorse ‘disastrous’ Indian river project
0
All agreements off if Israel annexes territory, Palestine’s Mahmoud Abbas warns at UN
0
Turkey doctor gets 15 months for revealing pollution cancer risk
0
1st wave of migrants evacuated from Libya heads to Rwanda
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.