Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilient amid protests

Despite the worst protests since Hong Kong reverted to China rule, property prices have hardly budged. (Reuters/File)
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters


  • Property rates rose 10% this year; new projects ‘still attracting strong interest’

Reuters

HONG KONG: While months of Hong Kong protests have scared away tourists, sent jitters across the financial center and cast a dark cloud over the local economy, there’s one thing residents of the city are confident they can bank on — sky-high property prices.

Home prices in the former British colony have rocketed over 200 percent in the past decade, driven by limited housing supply and large capital flows from mainland Chinese buyers, angering many residents who can’t afford to get on the property ladder.

And despite the worst protests since Hong Kong reverted to China rule, property prices have hardly budged.

Lily Chow, a 32-year-old clerk, is among the lucky ones. She and her husband recently snapped up a two-bedroom apartment off the plans for HK$7.5 million ($957,000) in the New Territories.

“I am not confident in the government, outlook or economy. I am only confident that Hong Kong property prices will not drop,” Chow told Reuters in the sales office of the development.

Property firm Wheelock has sold 80 percent of the 816 flats in its projects since late August, lower than sales at other launches this year, but “still good” given the current environment, property agents said.

As Hong Kong gears up for yet another anti-government protest on Oct. 1 — the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China — there was scant sign the prospect of further violence had dampened homebuyer demand.

Hundreds of prospective buyers queued on Thursday in a sales office in the gleaming International Commerce Center (ICC) skyscraper for a development near Mong Kok district, the site of some of the most violent protests in recent months.

“The political environment is shakeable, but I am pretty sure the property market is unshakeable,” said office assistant Candy Lau, 32, as she queued for an HK$8 million, single-room apartment in the development by Sun Hung Kai Properties , Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value.

A week earlier, Sun Hung Kai launched its first batch of 352 flats in the same development in Kowloon district, selling all but one to underscore the strong demand.

A traditional belief in bricks and mortar investment and a history of strong returns from property has helped Hong Kong home buyers keep the faith.

Official data showed Hong Kong property prices rose close to 10 percent in the first seven months of the year, including a tiny 0.1 percent decline in July after the mass protests intensified in mid-June.

One reason for the smaller-than-expected drop was low transaction volumes during July, caused by a mismatch of price expectations between sellers and buyers.

But with signs last month that sellers were more willing to reduce their initial asking prices, volumes have stabilized, according to realtors.

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated 39 min 26 sec ago
AP

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

  • As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the US
  • Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe

AP

NEW YORK: Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The privately held company based in Los Angeles said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores in the US. As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the US
The company said it would focus on maximizing the value of its US stores and shutter certain international locations. Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe but will continue operating in Mexico and Latin America.
“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” it said in the statement. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the US“
Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors. Others like Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe have shut down completely.
The numbers bear out the crisis facing traditional retailers. So far this year, publicly traded US retailers have announced they will close 8,558 stores and open 3,446, according to the global research firm Coresight Research. That compares with 5,844 closures and 3,258 openings in all of 2018.
Coresight estimates the store closures could number 12,000 by the end of 2019.
Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s.
Their popularity grew during the Great Recession, when shoppers sought fashion bargains.
But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style. Young customers are losing interest in throw-away clothes and are more interested in buying eco-friendly products. They’re also gravitating toward rental and online second-hand sites like Thredup, where they see clothes worn again instead of ending up in a landfill.
These trends are happening while discounters like Target have spruced up their fashion assortments, stealing away customers.
Forever 21 has also been more vulnerable than some other chains because of its large footprints in major malls, which are attracting fewer shoppers.

