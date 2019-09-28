You are here

Hong Kong locals fear loss of small-town life with artificial islands

Plans to build artificial islands off Lantau are arousing strong opposition. (AFP)
Updated 28 September 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation
HONG KONG: Not long after Tom Yam returned to his native Hong Kong after 40 years abroad, he picked Lantau Island to settle in, drawn to its laid-back villages, wooded trails and scenic beaches a world away from the bustle of the city.

That may be about to change with a plan to build artificial islands off Lantau to ease congestion in Hong Kong, ranked as the world’s least affordable housing market for a ninth year by US research firm Demographia.

The East Lantau Metropolis, to be built on 1,700 hectares (6.6 sq miles) of reclaimed land, will have a central business district and up to 400,000 housing units, with the first of 1.1 million residents expected to move in by 2032.

“They are going to build a city in the middle of the sea at a time when global warming is intensifying, sea levels are rising, and cities are trying to minimize risk,” said Yam, who lives in the small town of Mui Wo on Lantau.

“If we build another Central Hong Kong, local residents will be priced out, local businesses will be killed, and the new area will be just as congested as the most congested areas in Hong Kong. So where is the quality of life improvement?“

Ineffective policy measures, powerful developers and a limited supply of land have led to a huge shortfall of housing in Hong Kong, according to property experts, with an average waiting period of more than five years for public housing.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in a speech last year, vowed to ease the shortage by boosting land supply through reclamation and redevelopment, and earmarking 70 percent of housing on the new Lantau islands for public housing.

Opponents, including planners, conservationists and some Christian groups, say the plan — estimated to cost at least HK$500 billion ($64 billion) — is unnecessary, will drain Hong Kong’s financial reserves and will hurt the environment.

“The land to be created in this project far exceeds the population and land demand projections,” said Brian Wong of advocacy group Liber Research Community. “Alternate land supply options could easily replace this project without the environmental problems.” 

A spokeswoman from the Civil Engineering and Development Department said that reclamation cost is comparable to the cost of taking over private farming land in Hong Kong.

“The government has taken into account the conservation of the natural environment and ecology, and we will conduct the requisite environmental impact assessments,” she said.

With more than 7.4 million people crammed in a 1,104-square-kilometer (426 sq mile) area, the city is one of the world’s most densely populated places.

The frustration over lack of housing is seen in what began as a protest against a bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial and has evolved into demands for greater democracy.

“The protests are a manifestation of the growing unhappiness with the lack of consensus, lack of transparency, and dissatisfaction with the government’s heavy-handedness,” said Yam. “And this plan to build artificial islands is a part of that.”

Hong Kong has long reclaimed land from the sea, and also has a plan for underground development to free up space.But the city is not short of land, and only needs better land-use planning to meet its needs, according to the Citizens Task Force on Land Resources, a network of urban planners, researchers and land rights activists.

“Low-lying areas such as artificial islands are highly vulnerable to extreme weather and tides and storm surges, and more frequent flooding,” said Paul Zimmerman, chief executive of Designing Hong Kong, an urban think tank.

“They would have irreversible impacts on marine and wetland eco-systems,” he added.

From Mumbai to Manila, several Asian cities have reclaimed land from the sea for offices and apartments. But Dubai’s artificial islands — the World and the Palm projects — have come under fire for damaging the marine habitat and disrupting currents.

The controversy over the plan has brought a range of suggestions from unlikely quarters.

Advocacy group Federation of Public Housing Estates has asked the government to take over an exclusive 172-hectare golf course to create about 30,000 housing units.

A pro-Beijing political party suggested using an ordinance to take land from private owners, including in the New Territories, for housing.

Any of these options would be preferable, said Yam. 

“This is a small town; everyone knows everyone, and we have everything we need right here,” he said. 

“If we build those artificial islands, this will all be gone in a flash.”

Supertanker sanctions send global oil freight rates soaring

Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

Supertanker sanctions send global oil freight rates soaring

  • US move to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop its nuclear program unsettles crude trade
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Key oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia rocketed as much as 28 percent on Friday in a global oil shipping market spooked by US sanctions on units of Chinese giant COSCO for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

In what the State Department called “one of the largest sanctions actions the US has taken” since curbs were re-imposed on Iran in November last year, two units of COSCO were named alongside other companies in claims of involvement in sanctions-busting shipments of Iranian oil. 

The surprise move, affecting one of the world’s largest energy shippers, operating more than 50 supertankers, comes as President Donald Trump seeks to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop nuclear programs.

As some Asian oil buyers rushed to the shipping market to secure vessels, rates for chartering supertankers, or Very Large
Crude Carriers (VLCCs), to load crude oil from the Middle East to north Asia in October surged nearly 19 percent overnight to about 75-76 points on Worldscale, an industry tool used to calculate freight charges, shipping and industry sources said.

That means an increase of about $600,000 for each ship, a Singapore-based crude oil trader said.

The rates for loading Middle East crude to west coast India in the second week of October jumped 28 percent to 80-92.5 points after Reliance Industries Ltd. booked two supertankers overnight, industry sources said.

But there was also uncertainty over how widely the sanctions on the COSCO units — COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co, Ltd. and its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management — will be implemented. Industry sources said some oil buyers were holding off hiring COSCO tankers while they check with legal teams to better understand the impact of the sanctions.

“The market is fearful of sanctions so refiners are taking some preventive measures. We’ll have to see how widely implemented the sanctions will be,” said KY Lin, spokesman for Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical, a major crude oil buyer in Asia.

Friday’s jolt left shipping rates springing back to levels not seen since mid-September drone and missile strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil production facilities roiled global markets. The COSCO vessels are equal to about 7.5 percent of the world’s fleet of supertankers, according to Refinitiv data.

“Charterers are in trouble,” a North Asian shipbroker said, declining to be named citing company policy. “It was terrible news for every one of us with the Saudi drone attack, and now the market has to deal with US sanctions on COSCO.”

“Good news for owners, good time for them to earn money,” the broker said.

While diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran remain high, a British-flagged tanker that had been detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday left Bandar Abbas port heading for international waters.

On Thursday, Unipec, the trading arm of Asia’s largest refiner Sinopec and India’s largest refiner Indian Oil Corp, canceled bookings of some COSCO ships and scrambled to find alternative ships to move their crude on. 

“Rates have definitely been pushed higher by these sanctions,” said an executive at a top shipbroker in Singapore, adding that ships carrying Middle East and US crude to Asia were subject to the biggest impact. The broker declined to be identified, citing company policy.

Crude shipments from the US to Asia have also been affected. Industry sources said provisional bookings for VLCCs Cosmerry Lake and Yuan Qiu Hu to load US oil in the second half of October had been scrapped. Cosmerry Lake is owned by Cosmerry Lake Maritime Inc. and managed by Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian), while Yuan Qiu Hu is owned and managed by Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian).

COSCO officials were tight-lipped on Friday.

“(The) company is assessing the situation and impact internally
as soon as possible, but so far we don’t have anything to update you,” said Zhang Zheng, an investor relations official with COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation, parent of COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian).

