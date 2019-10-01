You are here

  • Home
  • Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules
﻿

Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules

Several of the largest Internet companies such as Facebook, currently have implicit cookie consent, where by using the site, consent is deemed to have been given. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters
0

Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules

  • Ruling stems from a 2013 case when the German Federation of Consumer Organizations took legal action against online lottery company Planet49
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Internet users must actively consent to companies storing cookies that are used to track online browsing behavior, the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday in a ruling that could significantly affect ePrivacy regulation.
The ruling stems from a 2013 case when the German Federation of Consumer Organizations took legal action against online lottery company Planet49, which had a pre-ticked checkbox to authorize the use of cookies.
The cookies — data sent from a website and stored on a user’s computer — collected information to help target advertisements for products offered by Planet49’s partners.
The consumer organization argued this was illegal because the authorization did not involve explicit consent from the user.
The German Federal Court of Justice asked for guidance from the EU’s highest court to rule on the case in relation to EU laws on Internet privacy. The EU court sided with the German consumer group, saying EU law aimed to protect consumers from interference with their private lives.
“A pre-ticked check box is therefore insufficient,” the court said in a press release, adding that cookie consent must be specific and explicit and that clicking a button to participate in a game or browsing a website, and through that allowing cookies, was not enough.
The Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law at the University of Oslo said in a statement that the ruling is “likely to have a significant impact on the ongoing negotiations on the ePrivacy regulation which is set to regulate cookie usage.”
Several of the largest Internet companies, such as Facebook and Twitter currently have implicit cookie consent, where by using the site, consent is deemed to have been given.
Facebook and Twitter were not immediately available for comment.
The case predates General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — the May 2018 Internet privacy regulations that stipulate how companies must inform users about how their personal information is gathered.
The EU court also ruled that service providers had to fully inform users, including how long the cookies would operate for and whether third parties would have access to gathered data.

Topics: Internet Facebook Twitter

Related

0
Media
Belgian court orders Facebook to stop tracking web users
0
Business & Economy
Twitter starts cookie-based ad targeting

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

  • Kingdom’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with Russia will benefit global economy, Moscow industry summit hears
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia brings an opportunity for “perpetual stability” in global oil markets, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a gathering of energy industry leaders in Moscow.

“We could not be doing better than what we are doing today. It’s quite a marriage of convenience. We are in an alliance because there is a lot of rationale in that alliance. It did not come because there is emotion in it, but is a result of straight thinking about what we could do together,” the minister told a packed hall at the Russian Energy Week summit of global energy leaders in Moscow.

The panel was on the theme of “global energy — new alliances,” and both the energy minister and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak stressed the common interests in the “OPEC+” arrangement, whereby global oil producers coordinate output levels to ensure price and supply stability.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “I am always conscious of the effect of the oil market on the global economy, and I believe the OPEC+ agreement will help ensure the perpetual stability of the oil market to the benefit of producers, consumers, the energy industry and the world economy.”

Novak agreed that the output agreement — signed first in 2017 and reinforced with a charter last year — had brought “some stability” to global oil markets, but he was worried about what he called “black swans” in the form of global economic and geopolitical factors.

FASTFACT

OPEC members supply about 43.5 percent of the world’s crude oil production.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the market. For example, trade wars between certain countries is leading to lower demand and consumption. There are also sanctions introduced by one big country that seems to proclaim weekly sanctions against some other country,” he said, in a reference to US actions against Russia and others.

“Black swans are more important than supply and demand in the oil market at the moment, but it is good we have common ground in the oil markets,” Novak added.

In a keynote speech later, President Putin said that the OPEC+ deal was “the first-ever successful interaction between OPEC and non-OPEC.

“What matters is supply predictability and reliability. We have a business-like approach with our energy partners in Europe and the rest of the world, of a commercial nature with no political reasoning,” Putin added.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC, told delegates: “OPEC+ has become a reliable and dependable source of supply. The world should not panic.”

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Russia Energy Week summit Moscow

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia
0
Business & Economy
Saudi, Russian ministers discuss OPEC+ deal cooperation

Latest updates

German business leaders eager to share know-how with Saudi entrepreneurs, says expert
0
Saudi Arabia is beacon of humanitarian action: Al-Rabeeah
0
Diplomatic Quarter: MWL, Indonesia to build largest-ever museum on Islamic history, civilization
0
Work starts on ‘next-gen’ Saudi warship in Cadiz
0
Saudi Public Prosecution: Tweet on corruption in Haramain station includes ‘false information’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.