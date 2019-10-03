You are here

Ted Baker shares take battering

Singer-songwriter Harry Hudson attends a Ted Baker launch event in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Updated 03 October 2019
Reuters
BENGALURU: Shares in Ted Baker shed more than a third of their value on Thursday, after the British fashion retailer’s second profit warning in four months amid what new boss Lindsay Page called the worst business conditions in decades.

The warning underlines the challenges facing Page, who became CEO in April, after misconduct allegations against Ted Baker founder and top shareholder Ray Kelvin. The company also tapped a new finance chief last week.

Ted Baker and other high-street retailers face several challenges: weak consumer demand brought on by political uncertainty related to Brexit, heavy discounting and the shift to online shopping.

“We have faced probably the most difficult trading conditions that I can ever recall in 30 years,” Page told Reuters.

Ted Baker, known for suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, posted a first-half pretax loss partly due to unseasonably warm weather in September.

“Ted Baker has been thrown onto the market’s discount pile after a shocker of a first half results statement,” said AJ Bell’s investment director Russ Mould.

“Today’s first half update from Ted Baker is a massive disappointment to those who felt that the company’s problems were behind it,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Egypt decreases fuel prices for the first time in decades

CAIRO: Egypt’s government said Thursday it would decrease fuel prices for the first time in decades and after a series of hikes in recent years after embarking on an ambitious reform program aimed at overhauling the country’s ailing economy.
The statement by the Petroleum Ministry said the new prices go into effect Friday, and will be reviewed after three months, partly based on international oil prices.
The decrease comes following rare anti-government protests believed to have been partly driven by economic hardship.
Austerity measures linked to the reform program have taken a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians.
The prices decreased by 0.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.015). The price of 92 octane gasoline decreased from 8 to 7.75 Egyptian pounds per liter. Eighty octane gas slashed from 6.75 to 6.5 Egyptian pounds per liter.

