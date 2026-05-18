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G7 is right forum to discuss ending Iran conflict, German minister says

Chairman of the Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil delivers a speech during a May Day rally with the motto
Chairman of the Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil delivers a speech during a May Day rally with the motto "together for good work" of trade union IGBCE (IG Mining, Chemistry, Energy) in Bergkamen, on May 1, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 18 May 2026 15:51
Reuters
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G7 is right forum to discuss ending Iran conflict, German minister says

G7 is right forum to discuss ending Iran conflict, German minister says
  • The minister ​said recent crises ‌had underlined the need for Germany ‌and Europe to become more independent and resilient, particularly in raw materials, energy and supply chains
Updated 18 May 2026 15:51
Reuters
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BERLIN: The Group of Seven countries is the right forum for discussing how ​to bring a lasting end to the war in Iran, which along with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz poses a serious threat to the global economy, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said ‌on Monday.
Klingbeil ‌will travel to ​Paris ‌to ⁠join ​a meeting ⁠of G7 finance ministers and central bankers on Monday and Tuesday.
“Our path as Europeans remains clear: We rely on cooperation rather than confrontation,” Klingbeil said. “We rely on partnerships, reliability, ⁠open trade, and the ‌strength of ‌the rule of law.”
The minister ​said recent crises ‌had underlined the need for Germany ‌and Europe to become more independent and resilient, particularly in raw materials, energy and supply chains.
He said there would ‌also be talks in Paris with finance ministers from Brazil, ⁠India, ⁠South Korea and Kenya in a push to broaden international partnerships.
The minister also said Germany would not allow the Middle East crisis to distract from Russia’s war with Ukraine. Klingbeil is scheduled to sign a double taxation agreement in Paris with his Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii ​Marchenko.
“This strengthens ​economic exchange and creates legal certainty,” he said. 

 

Topics: G7 Iran USA European Union (EU) War in Iran

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