Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China

Samsung’s end of mobile phone production in the world’s largest smartphone market was partly because of rising labor costs in China. (AFP)
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics says it has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China.
Samsung said in an emailed statement Friday that it “has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou” in China in late September.
It says the decision was part of its ongoing efforts to “enhance efficiency in our production facilities.”
The company says it’s following appropriate processes under China’s relevant laws to withdraw.
Samsung closed another factory in Tianjin, China, last year.
South Korean media say Samsung’s end of mobile phone production in the world’s largest smartphone market was partly because of rising labor costs in China.

BP taps insider Bernard Looney as CEO, Dudley to leave in 2020

British oil major BP said on Friday upstream business head Bernard Looney will succeed Bob Dudley as chief executive officer when he retires next year after holding the role for nearly a decade.
Looney joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer, and took over as the head of the group’s oil and gas exploration, development and production business worldwide in April 2016.
Dudley, who was appointed to the top job in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, will leave after the company’s full-year results on Feb. 4 next year, BP said.
He has led the company through near-bankruptcy after it caused the largest oil spill in US history and an oil price crash.
“As the company charts its course through the energy transition this is a logical time for a change,” BP Chairman Helge Lund said in a statement.

