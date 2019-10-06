You are here

  • Home
  • Is the Lebanese currency at risk of devaluation?
﻿

Is the Lebanese currency at risk of devaluation?

At the end of September, Lebanon’s foreign reserves reached $38.5 billion, an increase of over $2 billion since June, according to official figures. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 October 2019
AFP

Is the Lebanese currency at risk of devaluation?

  • The depreciation and banking restrictions last month prompted calls for strikes from gas station owners
Updated 06 October 2019
AFP

BEIRUT: Fears of a monetary devaluation in Lebanon, where the exchange rate has been fixed for more than two decades, are on the increase following a dollar shortage and the downgrading of the country’s sovereign credit rating.

Panic has gripped Lebanon in recent weeks when it became nearly impossible to withdraw dollars from ATMs or to change large sums in banks.

Since 1997, when the exchange rate was fixed at 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, the greenback has been used interchangeably with Lebanese pounds in everyday transactions.

That measure was adopted after several rounds of devaluations in the 1980s and after Lebanon 1975-1990 civil war.

But on the parallel market, exchange rates reached 1,600 Lebanese pounds to the dollar in September.

This depreciation and banking restrictions prompted calls for strikes, notably from gas station owners who receive pounds but would have to pay suppliers in dollars. The action was called off under a deal allowing payments in dollars. After initially denying a dollar shortage, the central bank blamed the fluctuating exchange rate on increased imports, which observers say could be partly due to smuggling to neighboring war-torn Syria.

But Lebanese economist Jad Chaaban points to a decision by banking authorities to control the flow of capital, including central bank “oversight to limit anyone exchanging dollars in banks, but also withdrawing large dollar amounts.”

The original rationale for banking restrictions was worry over revised ratings to Lebanon by the three major international credit agencies.

On Tuesday, Moody’s announced it had put Lebanon’s credit rating “under observation” with the possibility of a downgrade within three months. The agency downgraded Lebanon from “B3” to “Caa1” in January, signalling “a very high credit risk.”

In August, Fitch downgraded Lebanon from “B-” to “CCC,” a category for countries where there is a “real possibility” of default.

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) kept Lebanon’s “B-/B” rating but with a negative outlook, meaning it could slide over the next year, the agency’s associate director of sovereign ratings Zahabia Gupta told AFP.

The Lebanese economy has suffered for years from low growth and a public debt swelling to around $86 billion. At roughly 150 percent of GDP, this is one of the highest rates worldwide.

In a country where the political class is often accused of corruption and racketeering, analysts say trust in Lebanon’s system of governance is being tested.

For the past year, Beirut has been trying to introduce economic reforms in order to unlock pledges of $11.6 billion in loans and grants from the international community.

This crucial aid has not been released due to delays in implementing reforms.

Despite the worry, “there is no real risk today of a devaluation,” according to economist Nassib Ghobril.

The central bank “has the necessary tools” to maintain monetary stability, said the chief economist at Byblos Bank.

These tools include sufficient foreign currency reserves to allow the bank to buy and sell currency to maintain the rate of the Lebanese pound.

At the end of September, foreign reserves reached $38.5 billion, an increase of over $2 billion since June, according to official figures, about four times the amount the country had in reserve in 2005.

Another positive indicator for analysts are deposit inflows that can replenish foreign currency reserves. The central bank’s inflows increased over three consecutive months between June and August, according to Marwan Barakat, chief economist at Bank Audi. But observers remain cautious.

The increase in deposit inflows and central bank reserves “are primarily linked to the (central bank’s) financial engineering and other one-off transactions and may not be sustained,” warned S&P’s Gupta.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut lebanon economy

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports
Middle-East
Lebanon gas stations to abandon dollar payments, suspend strike

Russian sovereign fund chief hails ‘outstanding’ potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
Frank Kane

Russian sovereign fund chief hails ‘outstanding’ potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia "shows the growing role Russia is playing in the Middle East”
Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI:  There is “outstanding potential for cooperation” between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund told Arab News on Sunday.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said the forthcoming visit to the Kingdom this month by Russian President Vladimir Putin “shows the growing role Russia is playing in the Middle East.”

Dmitriev spoke after he was honored by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week with the Order of King Abdul Aziz, which is given for outstanding services to the Kingdom and is the leading Saudi national honor.

“To belong to the order is the highest distinction and honor in the Kingdom,” Dmitriev said.

“Relations between our countries are developing intensively in all areas of bilateral cooperation, and I am extremely grateful for such a high recognition of the efforts of RDIF.”

Dmitriev is only the second Russian citizen to receive the award, after President Putin himself. It was given “in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.”

RDIF and Saudi Arabia have been involved in $2.7 billion of joint investment in energy, industrial and infrastructure projects since the Russia-Saudi Investment Fund was set up two years ago.

When the Kingdom welcomes President Putin on a state visit this month, further multimillion-dollar deals are expected to be announced in petrochemicals, agriculture and energy services.

Topics: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia honors Russian investment chief with key award
Business & Economy
Russian Energy Week diary: Greta, oil psychology and entrepreneurialism

Latest updates

Qatar’s Al-Ghufran tribe fights for justice — and right to citizenship
Young Lebanese step up street rallies over spiraling economic woes
Russian sovereign fund chief hails ‘outstanding’ potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: Robin by Dave Itzkoff
‘Major discrepancies’ in Afghan presidential vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.