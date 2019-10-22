Ivory Coast tourism attracts $5bn from Arab investors

You are here

A man walks in front of a flooded farm in the village of Yaou near Bonoua, in southern Ivory Coast on October 17, 2019 after heavy rains. (AFP)
ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast announced Tuesday that Arab investors had pledged $5 billion to support its program to attract foreign tourists to the West African nation.
The tourism ministry said “a round table of investors in Dubai” on Sunday and Monday expressed interest In Ivory Coast and in total, the minister for tourism and leisure, Siandou Fofana, “enlisted from them pledges worth just over $5 billion” (4.49 billion euros).
Ivory Coast’s charm offensive in the United Arab Emirates included a delegation with recently retired star footballer Didier Drogba and A’Salfo, lead singer with the pop group Magic System, who gave two concerts.
The initiative, dubbed “Sublime Cote d’Ivoire” (Magnificent Ivory Coast), was launched in May.
“Our goal is to become the fifth biggest destination for tourism in Africa by 2025,” Fofana said in the ministry’s statement.
If objectives are reached, tourism would account for 12 percent of GDP compared with 5.5 percent today, and jobs in the tourism sector would grow from 270,000, as of 2016, to 365,000.
The economy today is hugely dependent on rural earnings, especially cacao and coffee.
The plan is to attract tourists to the remote west of the country, a region of unspoiled mountains and beaches.

Topics: Ivory Coast tourism Investment Arabs

NEW DELHI: The head of Uber said Tuesday that the global ride services firm was counting on India, Africa and the Middle East for future growth amid investor fears about mounting losses and a slump in its share price.
Uber has exited several markets — including China and Southeast Asia — to pare back losses, and is in fierce competition with rival Ola in India, a market estimated to be worth $7 billion a year.
Since its public offering in May, Uber’s share price has tumbled some 30 percent, while the company lost $5.2 billion in the second quarter.
“India is a fundamental part of Uber’s growth going forward... it’s a top 10 market for us,” chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters in New Delhi.
“The profitability characteristics of our business here are improving. If I look at Uber’s growth over the next 10 years, it’s... going to be defined by India, Africa and the Middle East, more so than the developed markets.”
Khosrowshahi brushed aside fears the stock price could fall further after the expiration of a lock-up period in November, after which company employees and early investors can sell their shares.
The chief executive, who was in Delhi to unveil an updated version of Uber’s app linking the Delhi Metro public transport system with its services, said he was focused on long-term prospects.
The revamped app is part of a global campaign to attract more users.
While India is one of Uber’s biggest markets — with 12 percent of its global rides — the firm still lags behind Ola in the nation of over 1.3 billion people.
It has also struggled to keep up with the two largest online food-delivery players Zomato and Swiggy.
The company laid off some staff in India as part of global job cuts as it tries to map a route to profitability.
But chief product officer Manik Gupta told AFP that Uber would double its technology team to 1,000 as proof of its commitment to Asia’s third-largest economy.
“We definitely want to show our commitment to India,” Gupta said.
Uber’s third-quarter results will be released in two weeks.

Topics: Uber Africa India Middle East

