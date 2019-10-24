NEOM project draws interest at  Japan-Saudi conference in Tokyo

You are here

The Japan-Saudi Arabia Business Council meeting in Tokyo provided an excellent platform for investors from both countries to exchange ideas. (Photo/Supplied)
Leila Hatoum 

Leila Hatoum 

TOKYO: Dozens of Saudi and Japanese businessmen met at the 18th Japan-Saudi Arabia Business Council in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss standing and new investment opportunities.

The conference, attended by representatives from the Japanese External Exchange Organization, Ministry of Trade and several top businesses, as well as the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, saw presentations promoting various sectors including real estate, medicine, entertainment, education and agriculture.

Projects like NEOM, the ambitious city project which Saudi Arabia is building in the Tabuk Province in the Kingdom’s northwest, grabbed a lot of attention.

The city, which the Kingdom will share with Egypt and Jordan near the Red Sea, will incorporate smart city technologies and function as a tourist destination.

“Saudi Arabia is a very important partner, both politically and economically, and we have to keep close contact with the Kingdom,” said Yasuhiro Sato, co-chairman of the Japanese side of the council. 

“Based on today’s meeting there are a lot of business opportunities that can be invested in.”

He revealed that Japanese business representatives “will soon be visiting Saudi Arabia” this November to further inspect projects.

The Kingdom’s Ambassador to Japan, Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, praised the excellent relations between the two nations, and built on Wednesday’s meeting between Saudi and Japanese ministers to highlight the increasing number of economic agreements signed between them.

“Today, we have many business opportunities because there is change in the economic infrastructure, and times have been changing as well,” Sato said.

“They (Japanese businesses) appreciate the efforts of Saudi business representatives in bringing leaders together to discuss how they can improve their businesses via mutual agreements,” Dr. Maha Al-Ateeki told Arab News on the sidelines of the conference.

Al-Ateeki, who is the first Saudi woman to invest in the manufacturing of medical devices in the Kingdom, said that she was looking at bringing Japanese technology back home.

“They have more advanced technology than us, and we are interested in taking it back to Saudi Arabia because, under Vision 2030, the Saudi leadership wants to localize technology,” she said, adding that she had set up a number of interviews while in Japan to help make this possible.

AFP

AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter shares plunged on Thursday after reporting glitches that impacted its ad-targeting ability, pulling down revenue growth in the past quarter.

Profit for the third quarter was $37 million, a sharp drop from last year when the online messaging platform was helped by a large tax benefit.

Revenue rose 9 percent from a year earlier to $824 million, well below analyst forecasts, impacted by what the company called “revenue product issues.”

Shares in Twitter slid as much as 20 percent in pre-market trade on the disappointing results.

Twitter said revenue was hit by “bugs” which made it harder to deliver targeted advertising, as well as some seasonal factors.

“Unfortunately we had some missteps and bugs,” Chief Executive Jack Dorsey told a conference call.

“These are issues we identified quickly and are working quick to fix.”

Twitter’s investor relations team said the issue affected the ability to deliver ads, which make up the bulk of revenue.

“In Q3, we discovered, and took steps to remediate, bugs that primarily affected our legacy Mobile Application Promotion product, impacting our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and ad partners,” Twitter’s investor relations team tweeted.

“We also discovered that certain personalization and data settings were not operating as expected. We believe that, in aggregate, these issues reduced year-over-year revenue growth by 3 or more points in Q3.”

Chief financial officer Ned Segal said Twitter is working on a fix but that the glitch is expected to have a negative impact in the fourth quarter.

The bugs mainly affected Twitter operations outside the US, where ad revenue was up just five percent compared with 11 percent for the US.

Overall, advertising revenue totaled $702 million, up eight percent from last year.

The results highlight challenges for Twitter, which has struggled to keep pace with rival social platforms as it seeks to remove fake accounts, abusive content and manipulation efforts.

“The miss (on revenue) wasn’t just because of tough comparisons, which were expected to dampen their revenue growth, but issues with their ad product. That could impact their performance in the all-important Q4,” analyst Jasmine Enberg of eMarketer said.

Twitter boosted the number of “monetizable” daily active users, the new measurement used by the platform, by six million from the past quarter to 145 million.

Twitter has stopped using a count of “monthly active users,” which was 330 million earlier this year, in favor of the new measure of daily users on the mobile app or website who see ads in their feeds.

Dorsey said the growth in users represents a “steady refinement of Twitter” as it works to improve the platform and weed out inappropriate content.

“This is an incredibly strong foundation to build upon,” he said.

Dorsey said Twitter has improved its automated systems to remove unwanted content, and now takes down more than 50 percent “proactively” and “without a bystander or first person report.”

