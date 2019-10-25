You are here

  • Home
  • Wall Street firms record best first-half profit in a decade

Wall Street firms record best first-half profit in a decade

Containers are piled up at a port in China. Ongoing trade tensions could hit earnings in the second half of 2019, according to analysts. (AP)
Updated 25 October 2019
Reuters

Wall Street firms record best first-half profit in a decade

  • Volatile markets and global trade rows have sown economic anxiety, says New York state comptroller
Updated 25 October 2019
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street firms recorded their best first half in a decade as profits rose 11 percent, but a slowdown in the global economy and ongoing trade tensions could hit earnings in the second half of 2019, according to a report from the New York State Comptroller.

Even as earnings rose, the amount set aside for compensation declined by almost 1 percent and bonuses in the second half of 2019 will depend heavily on revenue growth, according to the report.

Profitability in the securities industry has grown for three straight years, but growth in net revenue has slowed, reflecting weakness in certain business activities.

“Volatile markets, global trade tensions, and political turbulence have sown economic anxiety and slowed global economic growth,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

In addition to uncertainty around US-China trade talks, big companies are worried about how Brexit will affect Britain's standing with the rest of Europe, plus violent protests in Hong Kong and more recent threats from the White House about sanctions against Turkey for its invasion of Syria.

Third quarter results from big US banks showed weakness in their market-related businesses. Consumer business, however, remained strong, helping the banks beat market expectations for profit.

The securities industry, which accounts for 17 percent of New York City's economy, has added 15,400 jobs in the city in the past five years. However, job gains in the early part of 2019 have been erased in recent months, the report said.

The current economic environment will continue to create challenges for the securities industry, the report added.

Geopolitical tensions, muted economic data and mixed earnings stymied global stocks on Friday with sterling languishing near a one week lows amid a new bout of Brexit anxiety.

European stock markets traded broadly softer with the pan regional STOXX 600 slipping 0.3 percent, with Germany's DAX eased 0.2 percent while Britain's FTSE fell 0.4 percent.

Losses were led by the food and beverage sector weighed after the world's largest beer maker by Anheuser-Busch InBev tumbled 9 percent on disappointing quarterly profit and a glum outlook as the earnings season rumbled on.

Yet a luxury goods rally led by Kering helped lift France's CAC index 0.1 percent after its star fashion label Gucci posted stronger-than-expected sales, demonstrating how some brands have managed to shield from the fallout over protests in Hong Kong.

Topics: Wall Street

Barclay family puts Telegraph newspapers up for sale -The Times

Updated 26 October 2019
Reuters

Barclay family puts Telegraph newspapers up for sale -The Times

Updated 26 October 2019
Reuters

The Barclay family has put the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers up for sale as it assesses its multibillion-pound business investments in the United Kingdom, The Times reported late on Friday.
Daily Mail and General Trust and the owner of the Evening Standard and The Independent newspapers are among potential buyers, the report said. The Spectator magazine, also owned by the Barclays, is not part of the review.
The review by Aidan and Howard Barclay, sons of David Barclay, surfaced after the realization that the family is no longer as united as it once was, amid what an insider called a generational shift, the newspaper http://bit.ly/2WgGMZz reported.
“The family has got a lot bigger over the last three decades. Interests are no longer aligned in the way they once were,” The Times reported, citing a senior executive close to the Barclays.
The Telegraph did not immediately respond to a request for comment after market hours on Friday, while representatives for the Barclay family could not be reached.
Insiders told the Times that slimming down the portfolio of investments will generate capital to allow the “buyout” of some family members.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that David and Frederick Barclay, owners of one of the world’s most prestigious hotels, The Ritz London, hinted at selling the establishment for $1 billion.
David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, are known usually to decline interviews and give little away in public about their business strategy.

Topics: media The Telegraph

Related

Business & Economy
Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Media Forum in Cairo aims to ‘empower the region’

Latest updates

US judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release
Pope apologizes after Amazon statues thrown in river
Barclay family puts Telegraph newspapers up for sale -The Times
Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon
Close to a million protesters demand Chile president’s resignation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.