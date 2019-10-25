You are here

Eni's oil output hits third-quarter record with more to come

Third quarter adjusted net profit fell 44 percent to €776 million. (AFP)
Updated 25 October 2019
Reuters

Eni’s oil output hits third-quarter record with more to come

  • The Italian company generates around 90 percent of its operating profit from its upstream oil and gas business
Updated 25 October 2019
Reuters

MILAN: Energy group Eni achieved its highest ever oil and gas production rate for a third quarter, softening the blow of lower quarterly earnings because of weak oil and gas prices.

The Italian company generates around 90 percent of its operating profit from its upstream oil and gas business. Major gas discoveries in Mozambique and Egypt have given the company the strongest discovery record in the industry, boosting its credentials with oil-producing nations.

Eni said on Friday production jumped 6 percent to 1.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the three months to September, boosted by its giant Zohr field in Egypt and new acreage in Mexico.

The company expects production to increase further in the final quarter and said it would now add 700 million boed of output this year from a previous estimate of 600 million boed.

Cash flow

Third quarter adjusted net profit fell 44 percent to €776 million ($862 million), impacted by lower commodity prices and the loss of earnings from its former Eni Norge business.

The result was just above an analyst consensus provided by the company of €0.77 billion.

CEO Claudio Descalzi said despite the 50 percent drop in gas prices in the third quarter and the fall in crude by $13 per barrel cash flow remained solid.

“Eni’s efficient portfolio can achieve breakeven at prices well below current difficult conditions,” he said.

At 0919 GMT Eni shares were down 0.8% in line with the European oil and gas index.

“It’s looking rosy for Eni with all the upstream work that will drive growth next year,” said Santander oil analyst Jason Kenney.

Over the last year Eni has done a string of deals in the Gulf, including paying more than $3 billion to buy part of the world’s fourth-biggest refinery in the UAE as part of plans to reduce its reliance on Africa and oil and gas exploration.

On Friday, it announced the discovery of new resources in the Gulf of Suez.

The group, which reported a 23 percent drop in cash flow in the quarter, confirmed a 2019 target for cash flow from operations before working capital at replacement cost of €12.8 billion.

“We continue to see Eni as a core name to hold for the long term due to peer leading volume growth, attractive pipeline project IRR and trading at one of the lowest valuations,” broker Bernstein said. 

Topics: Eni

Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon

Updated 37 min 2 sec ago
AP

Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B 'war cloud' deal, snubs Amazon

  The contract is part of a broad modernization of the Pentagon's information technology systems
Updated 37 min 2 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pentagon awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract , snubbing early front-runner Amazon, whose competitive bid drew criticism from President Donald Trump and its business rivals.
Bidding for the huge project, known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, pitted leading tech titans Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM against one another.
The giant contract has attracted more attention than most, sparked by speculation early in the process that Amazon would be the sole winner of the deal. Tech giants Oracle and IBM pushed back with their own bids and also formally protested the bidding process last year.
Oracle later challenged the process in federal court, but lost .
Trump waded into the fray in July, saying that the administration would “take a very long look” at the process, saying he had heard complaints. Trump has frequently expressed his ire for Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. At the time, he said other companies told him that the contract “wasn’t competitively bid.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper recused himself from the controversial bidding process earlier this week, citing a conflict of interest because his son works for one of the companies that originally bid.
The JEDI system will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the US military to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.
A cloud strategy document unveiled by the Defense Department last year called for replacing the military’s “disjointed and stove-piped information systems” with a commercial cloud service “that will empower the warfighter with data and is critical to maintaining our military’s technological advantage.”
The Pentagon emphasized in an announcement that the process was fair and followed procurement guidelines. It noted that over the past two years, it has awarded more than $11 billion in ten separate cloud-computing contracts, and said the JEDI award “continues our strategy of a multi-vendor, multi-cloud environment.”
The latter statement appeared designed to address previous criticism about awarding such a large deal to one company.
The deal is a major win for Microsoft’s cloud business Azure, which has long been playing catch-up to Amazon’s market leading Amazon Web Services. Microsoft said it was preparing a statement.
Amazon said Friday it was surprised by the decision.
“AWS is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly lead to a different conclusion,” Amazon spokesman Drew Herdener said in a statement. “We remain deeply committed to continuing to innovate for the new digital battlefield where security, efficiency, resiliency, and scalability of resources can be the difference between success and failure.”
According to a July report from the research firm Gartner, Amazon holds almost 48% of the market for public cloud computing, followed by Microsoft in second place with close to 16%.
Over the last year, Microsoft has positioned itself as a friend to the US military. President Brad Smith wrote last fall that Microsoft has long supplied technology to the military and would continue to do so, despite pushback from employees.
Oracle and IBM were eliminated earlier in the process, leaving Microsoft and Amazon to battle it out at the end.
Google decided last year not to compete for the contract, saying it would conflict with its AI ethics principles. Google employees have been especially vocal in protesting the company’s involvement with government contracts.
“It’s a paradigm changer for Microsoft to win JEDI,” said Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities. “And it’s a huge black eye for Amazon and Bezos.”
Microsoft, Amazon, Google and other tech giants have faced criticism from their own employees about doing business with the government, especially on military and immigration related projects.

Topics: Microsoft

