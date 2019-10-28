You are here

Iran’s economy expected to shrink by 9.5%

A drop in the Iranian currency following the reimposition of sanctions has disrupted Iran’s foreign trade and boosted annual inflation. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Iran is expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5% this year and 5.1% next year
  • The IMF said Iran would need oil priced at $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget next year.
DUBAI: Iran’s economy is expected to shrink by 9.5 percent this year, compared to a prior estimate of a six percent contraction, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, but real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be flat next year.

“The estimate is that ... sanctions that were reintroduced last year and tightened this year, next year will not have an additional impact,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters.

A drop in the Iranian currency following the reimposition of sanctions has disrupted Iran’s foreign trade and boosted annual inflation, which the IMF forecasts at 35.7% this year and 31% next year.

Azour said the Iranian authorities should align the official exchange rate with the market rate to control inflation.

The IMF forecast Iran’s exports of goods and services to drop to $60.3 billion this year from $103.2 billion last year, and to fall further to $55.5 billion in 2020.

The IMF also said Iran would need oil priced at $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget next year.

Hurt by tighter US sanctions, Iran - a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) - is expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5 percent this year and 5.1 percent next year, the fund said in a report on Monday.

On Friday, international benchmark Brent crude closed trading at just above $62 a barrel.

Iran saw its oil revenues surge after a 2015 nuclear pact agreed with six major powers ended a sanctions regime imposed three years earlier over its disputed nuclear programme.

But new sanctions brought in after US President Donald Trump withdrew from that deal in 2018 are the most painful imposed by Washington.

Topics: Iran OPEC

Westpac loses case over marketing cold calls in rare victory for Australia’s regulators

Reuters

Westpac loses case over marketing cold calls in rare victory for Australia’s regulators

  • The court gave ASIC and Westpac two weeks to agree on what public declarations the bank must give
  • Decision is a boost for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission which along with other regulators has struggled to land a major court win against banks
SYDNEY: Westpac Banking Corp. staff inappropriately gave personal financial advice when marketing pension funds, an Australian court said, overturning an earlier ruling in a rare win for regulators under pressure to crack down on misconduct in the finance sector.
From 2013 to 2016, Westpac contacted customers by mail and phone offering to help them shift money from other pension funds to its own, boosting its own holdings by about A$650 million ($440 million), the Federal Court said.
By “closing” sales and getting customers to transfer pension money in the same phone call, “there was an implied recommendation ... that the customer should accept the service,” the three judges wrote in a ruling published on Monday.
The court gave ASIC and Westpac two weeks to agree on what public declarations the bank must give. If they don’t agree, the matter will return to court to determine penalties for the bank.
The decision is a boost for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) which along with other regulators has struggled to land a major court win against banks.
A year-long public inquiry that ended in February gave a scathing assessment of the culture at the country’s financial giants, also criticizing regulators which it said had allowed the sector to reward overly aggressive, and sometimes deceptive, sales methods.
The Federal Court appeal tribunal dismissed a December ruling that Westpac’s advice was only “general” and therefore allowed — in what was then an embarrassing loss for ASIC given it took place while the inquiry was still running.
ASIC said the ruling “provides clarity and certainty concerning the difference between general and personal advice for consumers and financial services providers.”
Westpac said it was carefully considering the judgment.
ASIC lost against Westpac again in August when a court found the regulator had failed to prove the bank approved hundreds of thousands of mortgages without adequate credit checks.
Last month, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the country’s banking regulator, lost a landmark case against IOOF Holdings Ltd. in which it accused the wealth manager’s executives of breaking the law by using members’ money to top up investment losses. The Federal Court found the action was lawful.

Topics: banking Finance Wespac Australia

