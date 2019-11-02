Lagarde takes over as president of European Central Bank

You are here

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde with her predecessor Mario Draghi at a recent farewell event in Frankfurt, Germany. (Reuters)
AFP

FRANKFURT: Christine Lagarde took over on Friday as president of the European Central Bank, replacing Italy’s Mario Draghi, as the institution has been riven by a return to easy money policies to stoke inflation and ward off recession.

The former French finance minister and International Monetary Fund chief “has today taken up her duties as president of the European Central Bank,” the Frankfurt institution said in a statement.

After three male leaders since the bank opened its doors in 1998, Lagarde is the first woman to hold the president’s seat.

A former corporate lawyer, her path through politics and international organizations has been marked by crisis management, holding the French Finance Ministry from 2007-2011 and the IMF post from 2011-2019.

But she lacks the formal economics qualifications of former guardians of the single currency.

Lagarde takes office at a time when the ECB’s governing council is divided as rarely before over its latest round of monetary stimulus.

From this month, the institution restarts “quantitative easing” (QE) bond purchases of €20 billion ($22.3 billion) per month, on top of historic low interest rates and cheap loans to banks.

Beyond the six executive board members and 19 eurozone central bank governors on the council, Lagarde is also under pressure to better communicate ECB policy with the wider public.

Germans in particular are grumbling at low interest rates’ impact on their savings, with top-selling daily Bild depicting predecessor Draghi as “Count Draghila” saying he was draining accounts.

And as well as steering monetary policy, Lagarde told European lawmakers in September she wanted to dust off jargon-laden central bank communications and support female staff at the ECB and climate action.

She has also urged governments flush with cash, like Germany and the Netherlands, to take some of the burden of stoking growth and inflation off central bankers.

“Countries with chronic budget surpluses like the Netherlands and Germany,” need to increase spending to redress “imbalances” in the eurozone, investing more in infrastructure, education and innovation, she told French broadcaster RTL Wednesday.

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1B, stepping back into wearables

AP

  • “Google doesn’t want to be left out of the party,” said analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities. “If you look at what Apple has done with wearables, it a missing piece of the puzzle for Google.”
SAN JOSE: Fitbit is being acquired by Google’s parent company for about $2.1 billion, a deal that enables the Internet company to step back into the hotly contested market for smartwatches and health and fitness trackers.
Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable technology, but it’s been shredded by that competition. The company’s market capitalization soared to just under $10 billion after becoming a public company in 2015. Its value this week is well below $2 billion.
Google has struggled to stake out a presence in the wearables market. Its years-earlier foray into smartwatches that used its Android Wear software has largely faded. This deal could give it more of an opportunity to compete with the Apple Watch.
“Google doesn’t want to be left out of the party,” said analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities. “If you look at what Apple has done with wearables, it a missing piece of the puzzle for Google.”
When rumors of a potential buyout by Google surfaced earlier this week, Fitbit shares soared almost 30%. The stock jumped another 17% at the opening bell Friday.
Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company, which were trading at $7.20 each after the deal was announced.
“With Google’s resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone,” Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said in a statement.
Fitbit has 28 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices. The company said that its privacy and security guidelines won’t change and that it will continue to be transparent about the data it collects and why. Fitbit said that it never sells personal information and that its health and wellness data will not be used for the advertisements that drive Google’s main business.
Fitbit’s privacy policy says data it collects include a user’s date of birth, gender, height, weight, and for some users it also stores logs tracking their food and water intake, as well as sleep and female health patterns.
The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.
Ives said it will likely face additional scrutiny at a time when federal antitrust enforcers and Congress have launched broad investigations into the market dominance of Google and other major tech companies.
“This is definitely going to get a very close look from regulators,” he said.

