Taj Mahal gets air purifier as Indian capital chokes

An Indian walks up to the stairs as Delhi's sky line is seen enveloped in smog and dust in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP)
Updated 04 November 2019
AFP

  As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the Taj Mahal
  More than 600 police teams were deployed at road intersections in the capital with the power to hand out fines of 4,000 rupees (nearly $60) to transgressors
NEW DELHI: New Delhi banned half the Indian capital’s private cars from its roads on Monday as the megacity’s 20 million people spluttered with stinging eyes in the worst pollution in three years.

As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the Taj Mahal — the iconic 17th-century marble mausoleum 250 kilometers (150 miles) south of Delhi — in a bid to clean the air in its surrounds, the Press Trust of India reported.

With the pollution causing a rush of respiratory complaints at hospitals and the diversion of 37 flights on Sunday, a new law came into effect restricting cars from the capital’s roads to alternative days, depending on if their number plate ends in an odd or even number.

More than 600 police teams were deployed at road intersections in the capital with the power to hand out fines of 4,000 rupees (nearly $60) to transgressors.

Exempt from the restrictions were Delhi’s seven million motorbikes and scooters, public transport and cars carrying only women, stoking criticism that the measures were ineffective.

“There is smoke everywhere and people, including youngsters, kids, elderly are finding it difficult to breathe,” Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter video. “Eyes are burning. Pollution is that bad.”

Construction was banned temporarily late last week in the world’s most polluted capital city, while schools have been closed until Wednesday, with the city government handing out free pollution masks to children.

“I have a headache every day I wake up. It’s suffocating to breathe sometimes. And inflammation in the nostrils and all. And eyes also. Like it kind of burns,” Ankusha Kushi, a student, told AFP.

As Delhiites woke up on Monday, levels of particulates measuring less than 2.5 microns — so tiny they enter deep into the respiratory tract — were at 613 micrograms per cubic meter of air, according to the US embassy in Delhi.

The World Health Organization’s recommended safe daily maximum is a reading of 25.

In central Delhi, the state air quality institute rated levels of the tiny particulates — which can be deadly over the long term — as “severe.”
Bollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie in pollution mask on Instagram and said it was “hard to shoot” in Delhi.

“I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless,” she posted.

Fourteen Indian cities including the capital are among the world’s top 15 most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organization.
One study last year said that a million Indians died prematurely every year as a result.

With a state election due in Delhi in early 2020, the crisis has also become a casualty of political bickering, with each side blaming the other.

Kejriwal, who likened Delhi to a “gas chamber” on Friday, said the city had done its part to curb pollution and that the burning of wheat stubble residue on farms outside the capital had to be stopped.

But national environment minister Prakash Javadekar accused Kejriwal of politicizing the issue, while an MP from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the odd-even car rule as a “stunt” and said he planned to ignore it.

Experts warned that both state and national governments needed to go beyond short-term remedies.

Stop-gap solutions “can’t be a substitute for addressing the major long-term chronic sources of air pollution,” Daniel Cass, from global non-profit Vital Strategies, told AFP.

Changing agricultural practices, switching electricity generation sources and accelerating the conversion of home heating from charcoal to natural gas were also key measures in the pollution fight, Cass said.

Siddharth Singh, climate policy expert, said the traffic restrictions are “ineffective.”

“If air pollution was solely due to the vehicular traffic, then this would be a solution. Right now it cannot be a solution because motorized private transport has a very small share in the whole pie,” Singh told AFP.

Pakistan’s former prime minister’s daughter granted bail

Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

  "We mentioned her father's health condition but also argued that she has the due right of having bail constitutionally," lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar told Reuters
LAHORE: A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.
Nawaz Sharif, who is also on trial for corruption, was granted bail on health grounds on Oct. 26 on medical grounds. He is now receiving treatment at a government hospital in Lahore.
Maryam Nawaz was arrested by anti-corruption agents in Lahore on Aug. 8 when she was visiting her father in jail.
“We mentioned her father’s health condition but also argued that she has the due right of having bail constitutionally,” lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar told Reuters. “The bail is on merit and not on humanitarian grounds.”
Both had denied the charges against them.
Maryam is one of the few opposition figures to openly criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan’s powerful military and has led big anti-government rallies across the country.
Sharif’s party, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League, has accused authorities of victimizing Sharif and his family. The government denies this.
The bail coincides with opposition protests led by religious party chief Fazl-ur-Rehman demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan resign. The government has denounced the protest campaign as a threat to democracy.

