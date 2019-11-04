Ferrari starts fashion collaboration with Armani

You are here

A group of Ferrari owners park their cars to show on display at the SVGT car enthusiast gathering in San Diego, California. The company announced on Monday a collaboration with Giorgio Armani. (Reuters/ File Photo)
  • The Italian company aims to both increase and retain a greater portion of the 800 million euros in products bearing the carmaker’s name, the CEO said
  • Italy, with driving simulation centers to leverage its Formula 1 racing heritage
MILAN: Sportscar maker Ferrari said Monday it was starting a fashion collaboration with Giorgio Armani as part of its long-awaited strategy to spread its brand to other sectors and squeeze more value out of it.
CEO Louis Camilleri told analysts that Ferrari aims to earn 10% of earnings before interest and taxes in seven to 10 years from three new areas: apparel, entertainment and luxury services.
The Italian company aims to both increase and retain a greater portion of the 800 million euros ($892 million) in products bearing the carmaker’s name, the CEO said.
“This is not just about profit, this is about enhancing our brand equity and the vitality and vibrancy of the brand,” Camilleri said.
He said Ferrari will focus the use of its brand, reducing licenses by half and eliminating a third of the product categories currently available.
Besides the apparel line to be produced in Italy through a long-term deal with Armani, Ferrari will expand its entertainment offerings, which currently comprise theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Barcelona and two museums in Italy, with driving simulation centers to leverage its Formula 1 racing heritage.
The third category, luxury services, will include a new restaurant with Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura at the Maranello headquarters to open at the end of 2020.
Ferrari raised its earnings forecast, citing a robust third-quarter performance including a 9% increase in deliveries.
It raised its full-year forecast for net revenues to 3.7 billion euros, from 3.5 billion euros previously. It lifted its prediction for earnings before interest, taxes and amortization to 1.27 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros.
In the third quarter, earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 11% to 311 million euros. Revenues rose 9% to 915 million euros.
Deliveries hit 2,474 vehicles, lifted by the Ferrari Portofino and the 812 Superfast. They were up by double-digits in Europe, were flat in the Americas and dipped 2% in greater China. Full-year volumes will be in the 10,000-region.
Ferrari has unveiled four new models this year as it renews a product portfolio, and will preview a fifth next Wednesday at an event in Rome.

A stitch in right direction: Saudi Arabia opens new chapter for fashion industry

  • “Today we open a new chapter for the fashion industry in our country”
  • The event features celebrity panels, workshops, and an exhibit of traditional Saudi bridal couture
RIYADH: The future of fashion is looking brighter than ever in Saudi Arabia, with thanks in no small part to the kick off of a special event in Riyadh this week. 

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture and held at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, Fashion Futures is the first event of its kind in the country.

Running until Nov. 6, the event features celebrity panels, workshops, and an exhibit of traditional Saudi bridal couture.

The event opened up on Monday afternoon with a speech by Hamed M. Fayez, vice minister, Ministry of Culture. 

In his address, Fayez emphasized the ministry’s commitment to developing the fashion sector in the Kingdom.

“With the launch of a standalone Fashion Commission, today we open a new chapter for the fashion industry in our country, the first platform of its kind in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Fayez also announced a new academic scholarship, which would provide four Saudi designers with the opportunity to study at world-renowned fashion institute Parsons, The New School, in New York City.

Also speaking at the inauguration was Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture, who stressed the importance of fashion in the development of the Kingdom’s image on a global scale.

“As the Kingdom develops on many fronts, we see a place for the Kingdom on the global stage, not least because we are very knowledgeable about fashion, its cultural link to craft, tradition, and the importance of heritage. We care about fashion in the context of a changing world,” she said.

Notable speakers on Monday included Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, Group President of LMVH Ravi Thakran, and Holition CEO and co-founder Jonathan Chippendale.

Scheduled for Tuesday are an introduction to Saudi fashion speech by Princess Reema bint Bandar, a keynote speech by renowned model Halima Aden, and a digital keynote by SSENSE co-founder and CEO Rami Atallah, among many more.

Iris Van Herpen, founder and creative director of her eponymous fashion label, said she was happy to be in Riyadh for the first time to share her knowledge and experience.

“It’s a region that I haven’t seen a lot of yet, so I’m very curious, and I would like to see more,” she told Arab News.

Amateur fashion designer Lana Rasheed told Arab News that attending the event had given her inspiration and hope that she could make a name for herself in the country’s burgeoning fashion industry.

“This event is a godsend for any designer looking to further themselves and their skills. If you’re a designer who wants to improve, you have to attend. The people and the place are all such a great motivator,” she said.

Among many achievements, Fashion Futures has also given a platform to 100 Saudi designers, 180 Saudi fashion enthusiasts and 40 students to contribute to the success and preparation of the event.

