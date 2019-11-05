You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone’ despite US, Russia deals

Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone’ despite US, Russia deals

A Russian army vehicle enters Syria as it begins its joint patrol with Turkish forces on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone’ despite US, Russia deals

  • Turkey struck two separate deals with the United States and Russia for the Syrian Kurdish militia
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned “safe zone” in northeast Syria despite Turkey’s agreements with the United States and Russia.
Turkey struck two separate deals with the United States and Russia for the YPG, which Ankara views as a terrorist group, to withdraw from the “safe zone” it plans to form in northeastern Syria. While Washington and Moscow have said the fighters left, Erdogan has said this was not the case.
Speaking to lawmakers from his AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said YPG fighters remained in Tel Rifaat, Manbij and to the east of Ras al Ain, which Turkey targeted in its latest incursion. He also said Turkey would abide by its deals as long as the United States and Russia kept their own promises.

Topics: Syria Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

photos
Middle-East
Turkey captures sister of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi in northern Syria
Middle-East
Turkey-backed fighters kill foreign medic in Syria's northeast

At least three people killed as security forces use live rounds on Iraqi protesters

Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

At least three people killed as security forces use live rounds on Iraqi protesters

  • Security forces killed two people and wounded 12 in Shatra, 45 km (28 miles) north of the southern city of Nasiriya
  • Basra security officials imposed a curfew around 10 p.m. on Monday night, in an initial attempt to disperse the crowd
Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Security forces killed at least two people when they opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq late on Monday night, police and medical sources said, as thousands continued to take part in the largest wave of anti-government protests for decades.

Security forces killed two people and wounded 12 in Shatra, 45 km (28 miles) north of the southern city of Nasiriya, security and medical sources said. Hospital sources said the protesters died from bullet wounds to the head.

The protesters had tried to attack the house of a senior government official, security sources said.

Separately, at least one protester was killed and 34 others wounded when security forces opened fire on protesters camped out at the entrance to the main Gulf port of Umm Qasr.

The sit-in has halted operations at the port near the oil city of Basra since last Wednesday.

Basra security officials imposed a curfew around 10 p.m. on Monday night, in an initial attempt to disperse the crowd, saying they would use force to disperse them if necessary.

More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.

Monday night’s deaths were in addition to at least six protesters killed in the capital Baghdad as security forces used live rounds. One protester was also killed in Shatra on Monday.

UN Iraq envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert denounced the violence in a tweet on Monday night.

“Appalled by continued bloodshed in Iraq,” she tweeted.

“Violence only begets violence, peaceful demonstrators must be protected. It is high time for national dialogue.”

Topics: Iraq protests

Related

Developing
Middle-East
Iraqi security forces conducting large-scale arrest campaigns in Baghdad: witnesses
Update
Middle-East
Five killed in Baghdad, three in Karbala during Iran consulate protest

Latest updates

Philippines’ Duterte picks top drug war critic as his ‘drugs tsar’
Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone’ despite US, Russia deals
The Dubai Monopoly board is here
Coldplay to celebrate release of new album in Jordan
National Bank of Bahrain makes offer to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.