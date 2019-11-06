You are here

  • Home
  • Putin: New weapons will offer Russia reliable protection

Putin: New weapons will offer Russia reliable protection

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with officials in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The meeting focused on language issues. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Putin: New weapons will offer Russia reliable protection

  • Russia’s relations with the West have plunged to the lowest levels since the Cold War years over the conflict in Ukraine and other disputes
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalents but he insists the country will not use them to threaten anyone.

Speaking during a meeting Tuesday with senior military officers, Putin said no other countries have hypersonic, laser and other prospective weapons that have been commissioned by the Russian military, adding that “it’s not a reason to threaten anyone.”

Putin claimed the new weapons systems are designed exclusively to “ensure our security in view of the growing threats” and vowed to pursue arms control efforts.

Russia’s relations with the West have plunged to the lowest levels since the Cold War years over the conflict in Ukraine and other disputes.
In 2018, Putin announced an array of new weapons, including a hypersonic glide vehicle, a nuclear-armed underwater drone and a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Topics: President Vladimir Putin

Related

World
Putin courts Africa and offers to mediate dam dispute
Middle-East
Putin invites Erdogan to Russia amid Syria offensive: Kremlin

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods

Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods

  • The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs that were agreed in 2012
  • EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months to August 2019
Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European regional food names, known as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.
The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China’s Pixian bean paste, Anji white tea and Panjin rice.
The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs from the 10 products on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher value goods.
“It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefiting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides,” said Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is currently visiting China.
Consumers are willing to pay more for GI products, he said, trusting the origin and authenticity of the goods.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and Council but is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020, said the statement.
It will be expanded to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement.
EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019.

Topics: economy trade China EU

Related

Business & Economy
European exporters in China shift trade to avoid US tariffs
World
China hopes for ‘orderly’ Brexit, calls for more open EU economy

Latest updates

Putin: New weapons will offer Russia reliable protection
Saudi designer’s humanitarian slant puts sheen on jewelry 
Halima Aden jets to New York after whirlwind Riyadh visit
Head of UN Palestinian agency steps aside amid probe
Hundreds skip school in Lebanon to press for change

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.