Saudi Arabia supporting peacekeeping operations, says envoy

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi attending a meeting of the UN's Special Policies and Decolonization Committee. (SPA)
  • Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi says Saudi Arabia believes in the pivotal role of the UN and international peacekeeping forces in establishing peace and order
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, praised the brave soldiers of the Kingdom who make sacrifices to support legitimacy in Yemen to preserve the capabilities of the people and their legitimate government against the coup militias, recalling those who sacrificed their lives in order to contribute to peacemaking around the world.

This came in the Kingdom’s speech to the Special Policies and Decolonization Committee.

In the speech, Al-Mouallimi expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the great efforts exerted by the UN represented by the peacekeeping forces to maintain international peace and security.

He also reviewed the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to support peacekeeping operations and countries suffering from wars and conflicts, including Yemen.

Al-Mouallimi pointed out that the Kingdom believes in the pivotal role of the UN and international peacekeeping forces in establishing peace and order.

He assured that Saudi Arabia is working in collaboration with the UN through satisfying its financial obligations towards peacekeeping forces, and procuring political and logistical support to its various agencies, noting that the Kingdom was a pioneer state in responding to international calls for emergency humanitarian aid.

He added that the Kingdom provides full support to the Yemeni people and their legitimate government to reach a comprehensive political solution to put an end to the coup of the Houthi militias. This was most evident through the Kingdom’s total humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people, which has totaled $14 billion since the beginning of the crisis.

Al-Mouallimi assured that “as part of its efforts to restore stability in Yemen, the Kingdom has hosted a dialogue between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council that led to an agreement, bringing closer their views regarding a political solution to the crisis, providing support to the legitimate Yemeni government and confronting the coup.”

Finally, Al-Mouallimi reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s view on the importance of UN organizations promoting stability in countries enduring conflict.

Saudi Arabia hands over illegally held Iraqi historical documents

  • The documents, dating back to the beginning of 1940, are owned by the Iraq National Library and Archive
  • The documents were seized by Saudi authoritiies inside the Kingdom from people illegally holding them
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), handed over historical documents to Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Rustom bin Maqbool Al-Kubaisi, deputy chairman of the national heritage sector at SCTH, handed over the documents to the ambassador of Iraq to the Kingdom, Dr. Kahtan Taha Khalaf, at Riyadh’s National Museum in the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center.
The seized documents were held by an Arab resident in the Kingdom who obtained them illegally and posted some of them online.
They contain 250 papers dating back to the beginning of 1940 and are owned by the Iraq National Library and Archive and related to the ruling family in that period.
The documents were seized inside the territory of the Kingdom with the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Prosecutor.
The handover of these documents implements the UNESCO’s Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, adopted in 1970.
This is the third time that the Kingdom has handed over cultural property to Iraq. It delivered artifacts in 2009-2010 in cooperation with its partners. The Kingdom is keen to preserve world heritage and implement international agreements in this regard.

 

