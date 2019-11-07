Ivanka Trump wears traditional ensemble during visit to Morocco

You are here

The ensemble was decorated with detailed stitching. (AFP)
Arab News/ AP

Arab News/ AP

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka on Wednesday stepped out in a traditional Moroccan grey suit during a three-day visit to the north African country aimed at promoting the economic empowerment of women in developing nations.

The ensemble was decorated with detailed stitching and the 38-year-old American businesswoman paired the outfit with matching high heels.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you to Her Royal Highness Lalla Meryem for a warm welcome to Morocco! : Jacquelyn Martin/ AP

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Upon her arrival at the airport in the capital Rabat, the senior White House adviser was met by Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryem, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita, and other officials. Trump and the princess sat on a sofa and talked for several minutes before departing.

Trump is visiting Morocco to promote the US government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which she spearheads. Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.

The initiative has already been promoted by Trump during her trips this year to sub-Saharan Africa and South America.

Topics: Ivanka Trump Morocco

Craig David, Il Divo, Jamiroquai added to Tantora lineup after Rod Stewart cancels

Craig David has been added to Saudi Arabia’s Winter at Tantora festival line-up. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Craig David, Il Divo, Jamiroquai added to Tantora lineup after Rod Stewart cancels

Updated 32 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: English singer Craig David, vocal group Il Divo and the British band Jamiroquai have been added to Saudi Arabia’s Winter at Tantora festival line-up after legendary rocker Rod Stewart canceled his performance.

The festival is set to run from Dec. 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020, after the conclusion of Riyadh Season. It will be part of Al-Ula Season, one of 11 Saudi seasons taking place across the Kingdom in 2019. 

“Feel the funky beat with @JamiroquaiHQ on Jan. 24, 2020 at the #WinterAtTantora festival. Imagine grooving to their greatest hits against the backdrop of #AlUla’s historic landscape,” the festival tweeted.

 

The Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, will make his second appearance at the festival on Jan. 31; Spanish pop star, Enrique Iglesias, on Feb. 21; Oscar-winning international star, Lionel Richie, on Feb. 28; Egyptian composer, Omar Khairat, on Dec. 27 and the Greek pianist, Yanni, on Jan. 7.

 

Weekend and one-day tickets are available in three packages — gold, platinum and diamond — to meet all budgets and needs of guests including accommodation and transportation.

Tickets can be purchased at book.experiencealula.com.

Topics: Craig David Il Divo Jamiroquai Rod Stewart Andrea Bocelli Enrique Iglesias Lionel Richie Omar Khairat Yanni Winter at Tantora festival Saudi Arabia

