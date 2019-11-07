Ivanka Trump wears traditional ensemble during visit to Morocco

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka on Wednesday stepped out in a traditional Moroccan grey suit during a three-day visit to the north African country aimed at promoting the economic empowerment of women in developing nations.

The ensemble was decorated with detailed stitching and the 38-year-old American businesswoman paired the outfit with matching high heels.

Upon her arrival at the airport in the capital Rabat, the senior White House adviser was met by Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryem, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita, and other officials. Trump and the princess sat on a sofa and talked for several minutes before departing.

Trump is visiting Morocco to promote the US government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which she spearheads. Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.

The initiative has already been promoted by Trump during her trips this year to sub-Saharan Africa and South America.