You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon pupils skip school for third day to demand change

Lebanon pupils skip school for third day to demand change

1 / 4
Student protesters wave their national flags and shout slogans, as they protest against the government in front of the education ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP)
2 / 4
A student protester holds a smoke flare during a protest against the government in front of the education ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP)
3 / 4
Lebanese students wave the national flag and chant slogans as they gather outside the Ministry of Education and Higher Education during ongoing anti-government protests, in the capital Beirut on November 8, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 4
Lebanese students wave the national flag during an anti-government demonstration in the southern Lebanese village of Hasbaya on November 8, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon pupils skip school for third day to demand change

  • With youth unemployment running at over 30 percent, school students have joined en masse since Wednesday demanding a better country so they don’t have to emigrate
  • Across Lebanon, students protested outside state institutions and banks including in Saida, Tripoli, and Baalbek
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Thousands of high school students across Lebanon skipped classes Friday for a third day in a row to carry on the flame of the country’s anti-graft movement.
Lebanon has since October 17 been gripped by massive cross-sectarian protests demanding a complete revamping of a political system they say is corrupt and inept.
With youth unemployment running at over 30 percent, school students have joined en masse since Wednesday demanding a better country so they don’t have to emigrate.
In Beirut, a teenage student who gave her name as Qamar was among thousands of pupils chanting slogans outside the ministry of education on Friday.
“So what if we lose a school year compared to our entire future?” she said. “I don’t want to study in Lebanon and then have to travel abroad” to find a job.
Around her, students waved red-green-and-white Lebanese flags, as others set off yellow, green, blue and purple flares into the sky.

A poster in rhyming Arabic said: “No studying or teaching, until the president falls.”
Across Lebanon, students protested outside state institutions and banks including in the southern city of Saida, Tripoli in the north and the east’s Baalbek.
What started as a spontaneous and leaderless movement has become more organized in recent days, with protesters targeting institutions viewed as particularly inefficient or corrupt.
Early Friday, dozens of activists and retired army officers for the first time briefly closed down the entrance to Beirut’s port.
Among them, music producer Zeid Hamdan, 43, had come to denounce what he viewed as a customs collection system riddled with corruption.
“As a musician whenever I bring an instrument into the country, I pay 40 percent of it” to customs, he said, sporting a light beard and wearing sunglasses.
“It stays stuck in the port for weeks. You need connections, to bribe everybody to get it out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's national news agency says the country's banks will be closed for two extra days over the weekend amid deepening turmoil and public anxiety over liquidity and sustained anti-government protests.
The National News Agency says the banks will be closed both on Saturday and Monday, along with the regular Sunday closure for the weekend.
The report says this will allow for the observation of the holiday celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday, which is set for Monday in Lebanon.
Earlier, banks were closed for two weeks amid nationwide protests calling for the government to resign. After reopening last week, individual banks imposed irregular capital controls to protect deposits and prevent a run on the banks.
Lebanon is one of the world's most heavily indebted countries.
Lebanon’s cabinet stepped down last week but no official consultations have started on forming a new government, and outgoing premier Saad Hariri remains in a caretaker capacity.
The World Bank has urged Lebanon to form a new government quickly, warning of the threat of a further economic downturn in a country where almost a third of the population lives in poverty.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests students

Related

Special
Middle-East
Women and students are at the heart of Lebanon’s protests
Business & Economy
World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges quick formation of new cabinet

Iraq protests dig in for third week, as politicians do the same

Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

Iraq protests dig in for third week, as politicians do the same

  • For a week, protesters have cut access to Basra’s Umm Qasr port, which brings in most of Iraq’s food and medical imports
  • Rights groups have raised the alarm over the arrest and intimidation of activists and medics
Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

BAGHDAD: Anti-government protests in Iraq entered their third week on Friday amid fresh bloodshed, but leaders appeared to have closed rank around the country’s embattled premier.
More than a dozen demonstrators had died in the capital Baghdad and the southern port city of Basra within 24 hours, medical sources told AFP on Friday.
That pushed the death toll since the first protests erupted on October 1 closer to 300, according to an AFP tally kept as officials have stopped providing updated figures.
In Basra, seven protesters were killed in confrontations on Thursday and early Friday, with security forces trying to reopen roads blocked by sit-ins, medical sources said.
For a week, protesters have cut access to Basra’s Umm Qasr port, which brings in most of Iraq’s food and medical imports.
In Baghdad, six people died facing off against security forces Thursday, a medical source told AFP.
Despite the violence, thousands again flocked to the capital’s main protest camp in Tahrir (Liberation) Square on Friday, including members of Iraq’s influential tribes.
“We sacrificed the blood of our tribe’s sons,” said one tribe member who had traveled from the southern city of Nasiriyah.
“We won’t stop until the government resigns.”
Meanwhile, Iraq’s top Shiite Muslim cleric urged security forces on Friday to avoid using excessive force to quell weeks of anti-government unrest as authorities grapple with the country’s biggest crisis in years.
Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, who only speaks on politics in times of crisis and wields enormous influence over public opinion in Shiite-majority Iraq, held security forces accountable for any violent escalation and urged the government to respond as quickly as possible to demonstrators’ demands.
“The biggest responsibility is on the security forces,” a representative of Sistani said in a sermon after Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala. “They must avoid using excessive force with peaceful protesters.”
Throughout Thursday night, loud blasts had echoed from around Tahrir as security forces tried to hold off protesters attempting to cross four bridges over the Tigris.
The bridges have become the main battlefront in Baghdad, as protesters mass around them in a bid to reach government offices and foreign embassies on the western bank.
To keep them back, security forces have built up barricades, fired volleys of tear gas and stun grenades and resumed using live ammunition in recent days.
Even the use of tear gas has been deadly, with medics and rights groups documenting security forces firing canisters at point-blank range instead of up in the air to allow the gas to disperse.
The canisters have pierced protesters’ skulls and chests, with the United Nations saying at least 16 people had been killed that way as of November 5.
Amnesty International said it had found the military-grade canisters were Serbian- and Iranian-made.
Rights groups have also raised the alarm over the arrest and intimidation of activists and medics, who have reported being followed by unidentified security forces.
In Missan province, two activists were killed on Wednesday by unknown assailants, security sources said.
This week’s violence has raised to around 130 the death toll since the protests resumed on October 24 after a lull.
A first wave of rallies from October 1 to 6 had killed 157 people, according to an official probe, most of them protesters shot dead in Baghdad.

Topics: Iraq protests Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric says security forces responsible for keeping protests peaceful

Latest updates

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic
Al Hilal facing history as well as Urawa in Asian final
Reagan statue being dedicated in Berlin to mark Wall fall
UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths
China raises annual rare earth output quotas to record high

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.