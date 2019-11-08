You are here

Assange 'may die in jail,' father warns

John Shipton said he had visited his son in a British prison two days ago and needed to ‘face the bitter truth’ that he ‘may die in jail.’ (AFP)
  • John Shipton: This is not the bitter disappointment of a father, this is simply fact. Julian may die in jail over a nine-year persecution for revealing the truth of war crimes
  • The 48-year-old whistleblower is currently being held at a top-security British prison since April after police sensationally dragged him out of the Ecuadoran embassy in London
GENEVA: THE father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Friday he worried his son would die in prison after nine years of “persecution” for daring to reveal US “war crimes.”
John Shipton told reporters in Geneva that he had visited his son in a British prison two days ago and needed to “face the bitter truth” that he “may die in jail.”
“This is not the bitter disappointment of a father, this is simply fact,” he said.
Assange used WikiLeaks to publish classified military and diplomatic files in 2010 about US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq that proved highly embarrassing to the US government.
Since then, he has been entangled in a web of judicial proceeding, and is currently fighting a US bid to extradite him from Britain on charges filed under the Espionage Act that could land him a sentence of up to 175 years in a US prison.
The 48-year-old whistleblower is currently being held at a top-security British prison since April after police sensationally dragged him out of the Ecuadoran embassy in London.
He had been holed up in the embassy since 2012 to avoid a extradition order to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning over accusations of sexual assault, which he has denied.
“Julian may die in jail over a nine-year persecution for revealing the truth of war crimes,” Shipton said.
“It is beyond obscene.”
His comments followed a warning from an independent UN rights expert last week that the treatment of Assange was putting his life “at risk.”
“Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Mr.Assange’s continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life,” the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said in a statement.

Turkey to send captured foreign Daesh fighters home, says minister

Turkey to send captured foreign Daesh fighters home, says minister

  • Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu: There is no need to try to escape from it, we will send them back to you. Deal with them how you want
  • Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq
ISTANBUL: Turkey will start sending foreign extremists back to their home countries next week, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.
“Now we are telling you that we are going to send them back to you. We are starting this on Monday,” Soylu said in a speech in Ankara, referring to members of the Daesh group.
Earlier this week, Soylu said Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of Daesh in custody, and had captured 287 during its recent operation in northern Syria.
“We will send three, five, 10 people back,” Soylu said in the speech, which was shown online by local media.
“There is no need to try to escape from it, we will send them back to you. Deal with them how you want,” he added.
Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq, and stripping some of them of their citizenship.
It remains unclear whether Turkey will be able to repatriate those who have lost their citizenship.
Although under the New York Convention of 1961, it is illegal to leave someone stateless, several countries, including Britain and France, have not ratified it, and recent cases have triggered prolonged legal battles.
Britain has stripped more than 100 people of their citizenship for allegedly joining extremist groups abroad.
High-profile cases such as teenage Daesh recruit Shamima Begum, and another alleged recruit Jack Letts, have sparked court proceedings and fierce political debate in Britain.

