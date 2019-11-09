You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai crown prince leads fitness challenge run with 70,000 participants

Dubai crown prince leads fitness challenge run with 70,000 participants

Sheikh Hamdan Al-Maktoum spearheaded the Dubai Run 30X30 inaugural event, which offered a choice between a 5-kilometer fun run and 10km race. (Screen shot)
Updated 09 November 2019
Arab News

Dubai crown prince leads fitness challenge run with 70,000 participants

  • The city’s main highway Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a race track for the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative
  • Starting from the Dubai World Trade Centre, both routes went through some of Dubai’s iconic landmarks
Updated 09 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The Crown Prince of Dubai led on Friday 70,000 runners in his bid to make the metropolitan “the most active city in the world.”

Sheikh Hamdan Al-Maktoum spearheaded the Dubai Run 30X30 inaugural event, which offered a choice between a 5-kilometer fun run and 10km race.

The city’s main highway Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a race track for the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative.

The initiative was introduced by the prince due to rising levels of obesity in the country that has become a public health concern for the government.

Figures from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) show that in 2017 about 17.3 percent of the UAE population between the ages of 20 and 79 have type two diabetes, placing the country 15th worldwide for age-adjusted comparative prevalence.

Starting from the Dubai World Trade Centre, both routes went through some of Dubai’s iconic landmark including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall and Emirates Towers.

Organized by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Run is expected to become an annual fixture on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar. Residents and visitors of all ages and abilities were able to participate in the inaugural Dubai Run free of charge.

“Today marks a milestone in our mission to make Dubai the most active city in the world – together as one society. I commend the enthusiasm and energy of our people and I am proud of how the people of Dubai, across ages, nationalities and abilities, have come together to create such an inspiring event. Congratulations to all those who accepted the challenge. I am confident that you will encourage even more to join over the coming days and make DFC 2019 our most successful edition yet,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai Run 30X30 on Sheikh Zayed Road was presented by DEWA, in association with ARN, Dubai Police, Dubai World Trade Centre, Etisalat and the RTA.

Topics: Dubai Dubai fitness challenge

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Fitness trio teams up to fight cancer in Saudi Arabia

Volcanic eruption creates new island in Tongan archipelago

Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

Volcanic eruption creates new island in Tongan archipelago

  • The new Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 meters wide and 400 meters long,
Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga: An undersea volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago has sunk one island and created another three times larger, according to a report by geologists released Thursday.
Taaniela Kula, of the Tonga Geological Service, said the new Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 meters (110 yards) wide and 400 meters long, and is situated about 120 meters west of its submerged predecessor.
It lies between Kao and Late in the Pacific kingdom’s northern Ha’apai group of islands.
The upheaval followed an 18-day undersea eruption last month in an area prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.
Tonga sits on the notorious Ring of Fire, an area of frequent seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean and which is responsible for about 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes.

Topics: Tonga volcano

Related

World
Residents flee after Papua New Guinea volcano erupts
World
Anak Krakatau volcano now a quarter of its pre-eruption size

Latest updates

Through the keyhole: Dubai Design Week’s Abwab show highlights Saudi Arabia, India, Lebanon
Revolution wagon: Lebanon protests a boon for street vendors
Lebanon’s grand mufti calls for protesters’ demands to be met
Heavy fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops: report
Exiled Cambodian opposition figurehead arrives in Malaysia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.