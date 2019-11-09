Saudi Aramco prospectus confirms offer up to 0.5% of shares to individual investors

You are here

Saudi Aramco prospectus confirms to offer up to 0.5% of shares to individual investors it was announced on Saturday.
  • Saudi Aramco prospectus released on IPO offering
  • Prospectus says all relevant regulatory and corporate approvals required for offering have been granted
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco prospectus confirms to offer up to 0.5% of shares to individual investors it was announced on Saturday.

A prospectus released from Saudi Aramco said selling shareholder will receive all of the proceeds of the offering and will reimburse Saudi Aramco for all fees, costs and expenses it incurs.

The release also said the selling shareholder will be prohibited from disposing of its shares for a six month lock-up period starting from the commencement of trading of the shares.

It was revealed on Saturday that Saudi Aramco has one class of shares, and a share entitles its holder to one vote and each shareholder has the right to attend and vote at General Assemblies, according to the prospectus.

Saudi Aramco's prospectus says all relevant regulatory and corporate approvals required for the offering have been granted and an announcement of final offer price will be Dec. 5 2019, with bidding and book building period to run Nov. 17 to Dec. 4.

More to follow...

Egypt's inflation lowest in nearly a decade

  • Poor and middle-class Egyptians have been bearing the brunt of harsh austerity measures since 2016 when the government secured a $12-billion bailout from the IMF in exchange for implementing economic reforms
  • Inflation had skyrocketed to 33 percent in 2017 following subsidy cuts and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound
CAIRO: Egypt’s inflation rate dropped to the lowest level in nearly a decade last month, official figures showed Saturday, as cheaper food offered respite to consumers squeezed by IMF-backed reforms.
The annual inflation rate was 2.4 percent in October, compared with 17.5 percent a year earlier, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said.
The state body said the decrease was due to a drop in the cost of household items such as food and drink.
“The increase in agricultural production led to a drop in prices of fruit and vegetables, which in turn affected food prices that make up about 40 percent of consumer costs,” Cairo-based economist Iman Negm told AFP.
“The Egyptian pound’s recovery against the US dollar has also contributed to the inflation rate slowing down,” she added.
Negm expects the central bank to cut interest rates because of the weaker price pressures.
Inflation had skyrocketed to 33 percent in 2017 following subsidy cuts and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.
Poor and middle-class Egyptians have been bearing the brunt of harsh austerity measures since 2016 when the government secured a $12-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in exchange for implementing economic reforms.
Nearly one in three Egyptians live below the poverty line, according to official figures released in July.
CAPMAS said that other costs, such as transportation and health care, had risen.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regularly calls on Egyptians to endure the economic hardships for the promise of future prosperity.
Egypt’s economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the revolution that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels in recent years, but the national debt has ballooned since the pound was floated in November 2016, leading to a sharp depreciation.

