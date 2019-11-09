UN lauds Saudi efforts to combat desertification

Saudi Arabia ‘spares no effort to help UN missions’

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has underlined the importance of political missions committing to the UN Charter and the mandate given to them to carry out their tasks, saying that this mandate should not be confused with interference in states’ internal affairs.

Addressing the Special Policies and Decolonization Committee, Yazeed Al-Zahrani, third secretary and member of the Kingdom’s permanent mission to the UN, said that special political missions are one of the UN key pillars to achieve international stability and security based on the notion of collective security.

The missions also promote diplomacy through efforts to prevent and contain conflicts in order to attain sustainable peace in accordance with UN principles.

Al-Zahrani said that the special political missions’ role and main goal remain preventing conflicts, and helping states facing conflict to build peace and reach stability, as well as protecting citizens and providing them with basic services.

In this context, Saudi Arabia provides support to help UN missions to fulfill their obligations and perform their tasks, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has spared no effort in supporting the UN agencies and missions, Al-Zahrani said.