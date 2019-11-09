UN lauds Saudi efforts to combat desertification

RIYADH: The executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification commended the advanced and successful efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in the rehabilitation of vegetation in a number of locations.
Ibrahim Thiaw pointed out that the rehabilitation of vegetation in dry land areas faces significant challenges due to climatic and natural conditions.
This came during a meeting with the undersecretary of the ministry, Dr. Osama Fakiha.
The meeting discussed cooperation in combating desertification, land degradation and habitat loss. It also considered preparations for the environment at the G20 meetings, in addition to a visual presentation on the National Center for Plant Cover Development and Combating Desertification.
Thiaw stressed the need to transfer the Kingdom’s successful experiences and achievements to other countries with similar environmental conditions. He hailed the work done in Al-Zulfi and Al-Ghat parks.
Thiaw also met with officials in the water and agriculture sectors. He was briefed on the plans for rural development programs, and the rehabilitation of terraces in the southwestern areas.
