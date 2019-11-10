You are here

  Yemeni president directs state agencies to implement Riyadh agreement

Yemeni president directs state agencies to implement Riyadh agreement

Yemeni President instructed all state bodies and institutions to immediately implement the Riyadh agreement. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 November 2019
Arab News

Yemeni president directs state agencies to implement Riyadh agreement

  • Houthi militants were killed and others wounded in firing carried out by the Yemeni army in Al-Jawf province
  • Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumed its operations in the current temporary capital of Aden starting Sunday
Updated 10 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi instructed all state bodies and institutions to immediately implement the Riyadh agreement and its provisions, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
“We wish this agreement would tear a page of suffering and open a new page that deserves to be experienced by the entire Yemeni people to meet their hopes and aspirations,” Hadi said.
In response to Hadi’s demands, Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumed its operations in the current temporary capital of Aden starting Sunday.
Meanwhile, Houthi militants were killed and others wounded in firing carried out by the Yemeni army in Al-Jawf province.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia forces were trying to infiltrate to the army’s positions in the province but the army troops forced them to flee and destroyed some of their vehicles.

Topics: riyadh agreement yemeni army Houthi militants

Jordan to retake lands leased by Israel

Updated 10 November 2019
AP

Jordan to retake lands leased by Israel

  • King Abdullah II said in a speech to the government’s new Cabinet on Sunday that Jordan would end the annex of the two areas, Ghumar and Al-Baqoura
Updated 10 November 2019
AP

AMMAN, Jordan: Jordan’s king on Sunday announced “full sovereignty” over two pieces of land leased by Israel, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

King Abdullah II said in a speech to the government’s new Cabinet on Sunday that Jordan would end the “annex of the two areas, Ghumar and Al-Baqoura, in the peace treaty and impose our full sovereignty on every inch of them.”

Israel, which has controlled the lands for over 70 years, had been permitted to lease the areas under the 1994 peace agreement. One of the areas, a popular visitors’ site in northern Israel, is known in Hebrew as the “Peace Island.”

But with relations cool, Abdullah announced earlier this year that he would end the lease.

Topics: Jordan

