Yemeni president directs state agencies to implement Riyadh agreement

DUBAI: Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi instructed all state bodies and institutions to immediately implement the Riyadh agreement and its provisions, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
“We wish this agreement would tear a page of suffering and open a new page that deserves to be experienced by the entire Yemeni people to meet their hopes and aspirations,” Hadi said.
In response to Hadi’s demands, Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumed its operations in the current temporary capital of Aden starting Sunday.
Meanwhile, Houthi militants were killed and others wounded in firing carried out by the Yemeni army in Al-Jawf province.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia forces were trying to infiltrate to the army’s positions in the province but the army troops forced them to flee and destroyed some of their vehicles.
