You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries

Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries

The scheme provides economic support to Saudi nationals. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries

  • The total disbursed payments since the start of the program amount to more than SR58.2 billion
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program announced that it had deposited SR2.6 billion ($700 million) for selected beneficiaries for November. Total compensation for the previous instalment, paid retroactively, stood at SR11.4 million. The percentage of eligible beneficiaries for this instalment was 84 percent, which covers more than 12.6 million individuals and entities. The total disbursed payments since the start of the program amount to more than SR58.2 billion.
At least 51 percent of the total beneficiaries received full benefits with average support of SR962 per household. 

Topics: saudi citizen account program

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program handles over 975k cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program processes nearly 145,000 applications since February ‘17 launch

New Saudi Payments Company expected to enhance e-transactions 

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
Fatima Muhammad

New Saudi Payments Company expected to enhance e-transactions 

  • Talat Zaki Hafiz said the approval came in line with SAMA’s strategy to transform the Kingdom into a cashless society
Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
Fatima Muhammad

JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Nov. 5 approved the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) request to establish the Saudi Payments Company, concerned about national payment systems. The company will be responsible for operations and the development of infrastructure of national payment systems.
Talat Zaki Hafiz, the secretary-general of the media and banking awareness committee of Saudi Banks, said the approval came in line with SAMA’s strategy to transform the Kingdom into a cashless society.
He explained that one of the main objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) was to raise the level of electronic financial transactions from the base year 2016 from 18 percent to 28 percent by 2020.

BACKGROUND

• The first attempt to encourage e-transaction was in 1990, when SAMA established the Saudi Payment Network (SPAN). This was followed in 1997 by announcing the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express Electronic System (SARIE). 

• In 2004 the SADAD payment system was launched, while MADA, the advanced version of SPAN, was introduced in 2015 and invoicing system Esal was established in 2018. 

• In 2019 the General Department of Payment Systems and SADAD merged to become the Saudi Payments Company.

This company, he added, will be the backbone of the different infrastructure electronic payment systems, ensuring that all payments and financial transactions processed will be safe and secure.
Hafiz also said that establishing such a company would enable the national payment system to provide safe and reliable basic services to achieve compatibility by providing common infrastructure to ensure competitiveness among payment service providers in line with the objectives of the FSDP, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs.

Topics: Vision2030 SADAD SPAN Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to launch digital currency for banks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sponsors symposium on insurance protection and sustainability

Latest updates

Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries
Nikki Haley says top Trump aides tried to subvert him
New Saudi Payments Company expected to enhance e-transactions 
Mideast envoys urged to win ‘war in cyberspace’
Turkey should scrap Russian missile system or face US sanctions -White House official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.