Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries

• The first attempt to encourage e-transaction was in 1990, when SAMA established the Saudi Payment Network (SPAN). This was followed in 1997 by announcing the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express Electronic System (SARIE).

• In 2004 the SADAD payment system was launched, while MADA, the advanced version of SPAN, was introduced in 2015 and invoicing system Esal was established in 2018.

• In 2019 the General Department of Payment Systems and SADAD merged to become the Saudi Payments Company.