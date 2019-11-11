You are here

Dreams come alive as Peter Pan musical delights Riyadh fans

The play attracted a large number of people in Riyadh. Peter Pan is a famous play by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. Pan is a little boy who can fly.
The play attracted a large number of people in Riyadh. Peter Pan is a famous play by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. Pan is a little boy who can fly. (Photos/Supplied)
The play attracted a large number of people in Riyadh. Peter Pan is a famous play by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. Pan is a little boy who can fly. (Photos/Supplied)
The play attracted a large number of people in Riyadh. Peter Pan is a famous play by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. Pan is a little boy who can fly. (Photos/Supplied)
AMEERA ABID

Dreams come alive as Peter Pan musical delights Riyadh fans

  Audience's loudest cheers greet famous Disney villain Captain Hook, played by Paul Schoeffler
AMEERA ABID

RIYADH: Hundreds of Saudis saw their dreams come to life with a visit to Neverland as part of a stage production of “Peter Pan” in Riyadh.

The play opened with the characters Wendy Darling played by Ashley Marie Samudio, John Darling played by Bradley Bundlie and little Michael Darling played by Bundlie’s brother Bowie. Samudio described “Peter Pan” as magical, adding: “It takes you out of this world and shows you a wonderful place that everyone would like to visit.” All three actors agreed that the roles were among their favorites during an interview with Arab News. Bradley Bundlie said: “It is a lot of work when you are in ‘Peter Pan.’ But working with this amazing cast was a great experience.”
Later in the performance, Peter Pan, played by Sarah Marie Jenkins, flew in sparkling “fairy dust,” followed by Tinker Bell. “I have been playing various roles in the show for many years and I love it, it is fun and challenging,” Jenkins said.

I have been playing various roles in the show for many years and I love it, it is fun and challenging.

Sarah Marie Jenkins

“There aren’t many shows where you can fly, sing, dance, sword fight and play the drums — and I get to do all of them.” The audience’s loudest cheers greeted famous Disney villain Captain Hook, played by Paul Schoeffler. “The play is a huge part of my life. I have done it on Broadway for a year and am known for playing this character,” Schoeffler said.
“As an actor, it is a lot of fun to play this character. I can be creative with it any way I want, and I feel very lucky.”

The show ended with Peter Pan flying overhead, sprinkling fairy dust over the audience. “I like to see everybody smiling and the children enjoy it,” said Jenkins. Alea Jordan, who played Nibs, said: “I have loved this world my whole life. It is amazing how children from around the world come to see us.”
Ahmed Hareeri, senior marketing manager for Careem, who was among the audience, said: “This is the first time I have genuinely enjoyed a musical here. ‘Peter Pan’ is one of the best stories I have ever seen.”

Saudi Aramco to buy $1 billion of IPO shares as incentive to executives and employees

Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco to buy $1 billion of IPO shares as incentive to executives and employees

  Aramco said it was also considering introducing an employee stock purchase plan once it becomes a public listed entity
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco will make available $1 billion of shares for employees under a plan to incentivize executives and other staff members alongside the initial public offering (IPO) due to take place next month.

The plan — which was disclosed in the IPO prospectus published late on Saturday night — will involve Aramco buying the shares from the government and making them available for employees under special terms.

Details are still being worked through, but the prospectus talked of a “celebratory grant plan,” implying that at least some of the shares would be given free to some of Aramco’s 73,000 employees.

Such share schemes are not uncommon in privatizations. 

 

Contributions

The Aramco plan is designed to “provide additional incentives to employees whose contributions are essential to the growth and success of the company, to attract and retain qualified individuals and to further align the interests of such employees with shareholders of the company,” the prospectus said.

The scheme will be in three parts: A long-term incentive plan for executives, a similar plan for management levels, and an incentive scheme for other eligible employees, in addition to the “celebratory grant.”

Aramco said it was also considering introducing an employee stock purchase plan once it becomes a public listed entity.

Publication of the offer prospectus is expected to stimulate interest among Saudi nationals, eligible expats and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens for the IPO, expected to be the biggest share offering ever. Some 1 billion shares will be made available to private investors in the IPO, with as much as 2 percent being sold to global investors.

High net worth individuals interested in buying large chunks of shares may be included in the institutional offering if there is a lot of private investor demand.

The final proportion to be sold will be determined by the strength of global demand for the stock. There is also the possibility that the government could sell a big tranche of shares to a strategic foreign investor — like a big energy trade partner or a sovereign wealth fund.

The 658-page prospectus contains detailed financial and commercial information on Aramco and will be studied closely by investors interested in the shares.

 

