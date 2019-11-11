Dreams come alive as Peter Pan musical delights Riyadh fans

RIYADH: Hundreds of Saudis saw their dreams come to life with a visit to Neverland as part of a stage production of “Peter Pan” in Riyadh.

The play opened with the characters Wendy Darling played by Ashley Marie Samudio, John Darling played by Bradley Bundlie and little Michael Darling played by Bundlie’s brother Bowie. Samudio described “Peter Pan” as magical, adding: “It takes you out of this world and shows you a wonderful place that everyone would like to visit.” All three actors agreed that the roles were among their favorites during an interview with Arab News. Bradley Bundlie said: “It is a lot of work when you are in ‘Peter Pan.’ But working with this amazing cast was a great experience.”

Later in the performance, Peter Pan, played by Sarah Marie Jenkins, flew in sparkling “fairy dust,” followed by Tinker Bell. “I have been playing various roles in the show for many years and I love it, it is fun and challenging,” Jenkins said.

“There aren’t many shows where you can fly, sing, dance, sword fight and play the drums — and I get to do all of them.” The audience’s loudest cheers greeted famous Disney villain Captain Hook, played by Paul Schoeffler. “The play is a huge part of my life. I have done it on Broadway for a year and am known for playing this character,” Schoeffler said.

“As an actor, it is a lot of fun to play this character. I can be creative with it any way I want, and I feel very lucky.”

The show ended with Peter Pan flying overhead, sprinkling fairy dust over the audience. “I like to see everybody smiling and the children enjoy it,” said Jenkins. Alea Jordan, who played Nibs, said: “I have loved this world my whole life. It is amazing how children from around the world come to see us.”

Ahmed Hareeri, senior marketing manager for Careem, who was among the audience, said: “This is the first time I have genuinely enjoyed a musical here. ‘Peter Pan’ is one of the best stories I have ever seen.”