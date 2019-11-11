Brexit worries put brakes on UK economic growth

You are here

Britain’s economy has lost momentum since the 2016 Brexit referendum, before which it typically grew more than 2 percent a year. (AFP)
Reuters

  Britain's economy has lost momentum since the 2016 Brexit referendum, before which it typically grew more than 2 percent a year
  Household spending, which has been much more than resilient business investment, rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew at the slowest annual rate in nearly a decade in the three months to the end of September, as a global slowdown and Brexit worries hit business investment and manufacturing.
Year-on-year gross domestic product growth slowed to 1.0 percent from 1.3 percent in the second quarter, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said, its lowest since the first three months of 2010 and just below economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.1 percent.
The slowdown reflected a smaller-than-expected rebound in quarterly GDP growth after a contraction in the second quarter, when businesses faced an overhang of stocks of raw materials after Brexit was delayed from the end of March.
“Looking at the picture over the last year, growth slowed to its lowest rate in almost a decade,” an ONS spokesperson said.
During the third quarter, when Boris Johnson became prime minister, there were increasing concerns among businesses that Britain could have been heading for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.
In the event, parliament forced Johnson to seek a delay and he has now called an early election for Dec. 12 in an attempt to win a large enough majority for his preferred Brexit deal before a new deadline of Jan. 31.
Gross domestic product expanded at a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in the third quarter of 2019, below the 0.4 percent reading expected by the Bank of England, as well as by private-sector economists.
Britain’s economy has lost momentum since the 2016 Brexit referendum, before which it typically grew more than 2 percent a year.
Last week the BoE nudged up its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent — largely because of its expectation of a bigger pick-up in the third quarter than it forecast before.
This would be the same growth rate as 2018 and the weakest since the financial crisis, while for 2020 the BoE expects a further slowdown to 1.3 percent.
On top of Brexit, businesses across Europe have been suffering spill-over from the US-China trade war.
Euro zone annual GDP growth slowed to 1.1 percent in the third quarter from 1.2 percent in the quarter before.
Monday’s data showed business investment held steady in the third quarter versus economists’ expectations for a 0.5 percent fall.
Household spending, which has been much more than resilient business investment, due to falling unemployment and rising wages, rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter while government spending increased by 0.3 percent.

OPEC+ likely to extend supply curb deal: Oman energy minister

Reuters

  OPEC, Russia and other oil producer allies have since January implemented an agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020
  Oil demand is improving as trade tensions soften and Oman is satisfied with current oil prices
Reuters

ABU DHABI: OPEC and non-OPEC producers will probably extend a deal to limit crude supply but are unlikely to deepen cuts, Oman’s energy minister said on Monday, as the United Arab Emirates said it was not worried about long-term oil demand growth.
The Organization of the Exporting Producing Countries, Russia and other oil producer allies — a group known as OPEC+ — have since January implemented an agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020 in an attempt to boost prices. The group meets in December.
“Extension probably, cuts I think unlikely unless things happen in the next couple of weeks,” the energy minister of non-OPEC Oman, Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhy, told reporters at an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.
He said oil demand was improving as trade tensions soften and that Oman was satisfied with current oil prices, which fell more than 1 percent on Monday amid concerns over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China.
“All indications show things are getting better, the fear of recession, the signs of agreement between the US and China is positive,” Rumhy said.
Suhail Al-Mazrouei, the energy minister of the UAE, the third largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, told the conference that oil demand growth was “reasonable.”
In its 2019 World Oil Outlook, the producer group said it would supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output of US shale and other rival sources expanded, despite a growing appetite for energy fed by global economic expansion.
“No one source or a group of sources will meet growth in demand,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a panel discussion at the Abu Dhabi conference.
He said the oil industry would have to adapt to future changes in the energy mix as global population growth raises demand outlook.
Rising climate activism in the West and widening use of alternative fuels are putting the strength of long-term oil demand under more scrutiny.
“The greener forms of energy will have a higher pace of growth but conventional oil and gas will also grow. Gas will grow more as there is a demand for cleaner forms,” Mazrouei said.

