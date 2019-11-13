You are here

Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul

Two Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group were released in exchange for two professors. (File/AFP)
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
KABUL: At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated during Kabul’s busy morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb had gone off in a neighborhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

He said the dead were all civilians. “This is the initial information, more details later,” he added.

A source at the interior ministry said the blast was detonated by a suicide bomber in the car, and that it had targeted a convoy of government vehicles on a main road.

The blast came one day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Kabul would release three high-ranking Taliban prisoners in an apparent prisoner swap with Western hostages who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016.

The three Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader and head of the Haqqani network, a notorious Taliban affiliate.

Ghani did not specify the fate of the Western hostages — an Australian and an American, both professors at the American University in Kabul — and it was not clear when or where they would be freed.

Ghani said Tuesday that he hoped the decision would help “pave the way” for the start of unofficial direct talks between his government and the Taliban, who have long refused to negotiate with the administration in Kabul.

Musk says Tesla to build new factory near Berlin

  • News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony
  • Musk wrote on Twitter that the new plant "will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y."
BERLIN: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the electric car pioneer plans to build a new factory near Berlin.

News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony in the German capital Tuesday evening.

He said that the plan is for the factory to be built near Berlin's new airport, which is located just outside the city limits in neighboring Brandenburg state and currently slated to open next year after years of delays.

Musk wrote on Twitter that the new plant "will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y."

Regional officials in Berlin and Brandenburg welcomed the announcement.

