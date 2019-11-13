You are here

  • Home
  • 25 charged with over brutal killing of Bangladesh student

25 charged with over brutal killing of Bangladesh student

A Bangladeshi student sits during a protest in Dhaka on October 7, 2019, next to a portrait of Abrar Fahad, who was allegedly beaten to death by ruling party activists. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

25 charged with over brutal killing of Bangladesh student

  • “According to the CCTV footage, at least 11 were directly involved in beating Fahad to death.”
  • Fahad said the accused had created an “environment of fear” on campus
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

DHAKA: Some 25 people, many members of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League party, were charged with murder Wednesday over the brutal killing last month of a university student who criticized the government on social media.
The battered body of 21-year-old Abrar Fahad was found in his dormitory hours after he wrote a post on Facebook slamming Dhaka for signing a water-sharing deal with India.
Police said he was beaten to death by fellow students — many members of the ruling Awami League’s university branch. Others had links to the pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
“Murder charges have been pressed to the court against 25 men,” police spokesman Monirul Islam told AFP.
“According to the CCTV footage, at least 11 were directly involved in beating Fahad to death.”
He said the accused had created an “environment of fear” on campus, with physical abuse and other coercive behavior.
“They were using their political identity as shelter,” he said, referring to their links to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party.
Fahad’s death sparked widespread protests among students in the country, prompting Hasina to promise his killers would be severely punished.

Topics: Bangladesh Kill police

Related

Update
World
Bangladesh train collision kills at least 16, toll could rise
World
20 dead as Cyclone Bulbul smashes into India, Bangladesh coasts

Body of White Helmets’ founder James Le Mesurier to be flown to London

Updated 13 November 2019
AP

Body of White Helmets’ founder James Le Mesurier to be flown to London

  • Turkey’s Forensic Medicine Institute said toxicology and other examinations were continuing
  • Last week a top Russian official had alleged Le Mesurier was a spy - denied by UK
Updated 13 November 2019
AP

ANKARA: Turkey’s state-run news agency says the body of a former British officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer group in Syria, has been transferred to Istanbul’s main airport to be flown to London, following an autopsy.
Anadolu Agency said James Le Mesurier’s body would be flown aboard a Turkish Airlines flight later on Wednesday.
Le Mesurier was found dead outside his home in Istanbul on Nov. 11. Police believe he fell to his death and are investigating the circumstances.
Turkey’s Forensic Medicine Institute said toxicology and other examinations were continuing, adding that a report into his death would be sent to prosecutors “as soon as possible.”
Last week a top Russian official had alleged Le Mesurier was a spy — a claim Britain strongly denies.

Topics: World White Helmets Syria James Le Mesurier Middle East Turkey UK

Related

World
Turkey tries to shed light on White Helmets founder’s death
Middle-East
UK founder of Syrian White Helmets group found dead in Turkey

Latest updates

25 charged with over brutal killing of Bangladesh student
Lebanon bank staff strike to continue on Thursday — union head
Amid unrest, Sudan’s bourse maps out expansion plans
Google to offer checking accounts next year
Body of White Helmets’ founder James Le Mesurier to be flown to London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.