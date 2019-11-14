Egypt oil pipeline fire kills six

Emirati soldier in Arab coalition fighting in Yemen killed in Najran

RIYADH: An Emirati soldier was killed in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen on Wednesday.

Corporal Tariq Hussein Hassan Al-Baloushi was serving with UAE forces as part of the coalition supporting the Yemeni government against Houthi militants.

The UAE General Command of the Armed Forces said the soldier died “performing his national duty in Najran as part of our forces’ participation in “Operation Decisive Storm” and “Operation Restoring Hope,” state news agency WAM reported.

No further details about his death were provided.

The general command extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the soldier.

The Arab coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain intervened in the war in Yemen to restore the internationally-recognized government after it was ousted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in 2015.

Saudi Arabia’s border areas near Houthi held territory have faced constant attacks from rockets and missiles fired from inside Yemen.