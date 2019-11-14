Saudi Culture Ministry signs partnership with classical singer Andrea Bocelli

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has signed a partnership with the foundation of classical singer superstar Andrea Bocelli.

The partnership is part of his work with UNESCO program "Voices of the World" giving singing lessons to children.

The program aims to boost emotional and social support for children through creating regional musical bands alongside various learning activities.

Through its partnership with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation the culture ministry aims to empower participants and their communities through music, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Bocelli is considered the world’s most famous classical singer and was the best-selling classical artist between 1997 and 2004.

Abdel Rab Idris, head of the National Music Ensemble at the Saudi Ministry of Culture, expressed his pride in being part of the project.

“We are delighted to be part of the Voices of the World program to support music education in Middle Eastern communities, and in the coming years, we look forward to contributing to the sustainable development of our Arab region through the project,” he said.

The Voices of the World project will be implemented in the coming years in the Middle East.