You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Culture Ministry signs partnership with classical singer Andrea Bocelli

Saudi Culture Ministry signs partnership with classical singer Andrea Bocelli

Through its partnership with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation the culture ministry aims to empower participants and their communities through music. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Culture Ministry signs partnership with classical singer Andrea Bocelli

  • The partnership is part of his work with UNESCO program "Voices of the World" giving singing lessons to children
  • The program aims to boost emotional and social support for children through creating regional musical bands
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has signed a partnership with the foundation of classical singer superstar Andrea Bocelli.

The partnership is part of his work with UNESCO program "Voices of the World" giving singing lessons to children.

The program aims to boost emotional and social support for children through creating regional musical bands alongside various learning activities.

Through its partnership with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation the culture ministry aims to empower participants and their communities through music, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Bocelli is considered the world’s most famous classical singer and was the best-selling classical artist between 1997 and 2004.

Abdel Rab Idris, head of the National Music Ensemble at the Saudi Ministry of Culture, expressed his pride in being part of the project.

“We are delighted to be part of the Voices of the World program to support music education in Middle Eastern communities, and in the coming years, we look forward to contributing to the sustainable development of our Arab region through the project,” he said.

The Voices of the World project will be implemented in the coming years in the Middle East.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Andrea Bocelli

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry launches folklore competition
Special
Saudi Arabia
Opera star Andrea Bocelli regales music lovers at Saudi Arabia’s Tantora Winter Festival

DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf

Updated 33 min 46 sec ago
SPA

DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf

Updated 33 min 46 sec ago
SPA

The Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visited a festival celebrating the Oophytum plant in the city of Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of his visit to the Jouf region.

Ole Mosby was received by Fahd Ibrahim Al-Anzi, mayor of Dumat Al-Jandal, who presented the ambassador with a commemorative gift. Mosby thanked the festival’s organizers and wished them success.

He toured the festival and its exhibitions, and was briefed on the Oophytum plant, its harvest, and the process of extracting powder from it.

The powder is used in various dishes, the most famous of which is bakila, which is made by mixing ground dates, margarine and Oophytum. The powder is also used in bread, cake and porridge.

Dumat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia. Its boundary wall is considered an ancient antiquity. The city got its name because its fortress was built from jandal stone.

Jouf boasts many archaeological sites. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage is working on renovating them and opening them to visitors. 

Decoder

Dumat Al-Jandal

Dumat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in Saudi Arabia's northwestern region of Jouf. Its boundary wall is considered an ancient antiquity. The city got its name because its fortress was built from jandal stone. It is one of the sites in the Kingdom that are being renovated by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

Topics: Oophytum Dumat Al-Jandal Saudi Arabia Al Jouf

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: South Korea, Saudi Arabia share common dream, says diplomat
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Afghan Embassy hosts reception to mark 100 years of independence

Latest updates

Saudi Culture Ministry signs partnership with classical singer Andrea Bocelli
Oil recoups losses as OPEC, US Fed see robust economy
Egypt oil pipeline fire kills six
DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf
Line-up for FIKR17 conference in Saudi Arabia announced

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.